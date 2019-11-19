Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service available in Boston

/EIN News/ -- What you need to know:



Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service is now live in Boston

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service is available in 18 US cities with seven 5G-enabled devices

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Updated as November 19, 2019 – You can now access Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network in parts of Boston, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas and Sioux Falls, South Dakota bringing the total number of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service cities to 18. With Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, you can enjoy near real-time experiences with high throughput, ultra-low latency and massive capacity. That means things like streaming 4K movies with virtually no buffering, video chat with near zero lag and augmented reality that responds in near real-time.



"From investing in Boston's Digital Equity Fund to bringing Fios internet and cable to every neighborhood, Verizon has been a strong partner to Boston," said Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh. "I'm pleased to see Verizon expanding their 5G network in Boston, and look forward to their continued investment in our city."

“We are building our 5G Ultra Wideband network to support the type of transformative breakthroughs people imagine when they think of next-generation connectivity, and we’re working to build those services with leaders in manufacturing, publishing and entertainment, and in our 5G Labs,” said Kyle Malady, Verizon’s chief technology officer. “Bringing 5G mobility services to customers in Boston, Houston, and Sioux Falls is just one more step in Verizon’s strategy to build 5G right.”

Service and Coverage Area Details

In Boston, 5G Ultra Wideband service will be concentrated in the following areas: Fenway, along Brookline Avenue near Beth Israel Hospital and around such landmarks such as: Fenway Park, Emmanuel College, Northeastern University, Simmons College, Harvard Medical School.

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband Cities



Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service is now available in Boston, Houston, Sioux Falls, Dallas, Omaha, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Providence, St. Paul, Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis, Washington DC, Phoenix, Boise, Panama City, and New York City. Verizon plans to have 5G access in more than 30 cities by the end of this year. Some of those cities include Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Des Moines, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, San Diego and Salt Lake City. Additional 5G Ultra Wideband cities will be announced before the end of the year.



When customers move outside Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area, the 5G-enabled device transitions to Verizon’s award-winning network, the network more people rely on.



Learn more about Verizon 5G and public spaces.

