XACT Robotics Appoints Industry Veteran Brian L. Allen as its Vice President of Sales and Marketing

/EIN News/ -- - Former architect of MAKO Surgical’s commercial strategy to lead commercialization focused activities as Vice President of Sales & Marketing -



- First hands-free robotic system combining image-based planning and navigation with instrument insertion and steering for increased procedural accuracy, consistency and efficiency -

HINGHAM, Mass. and CAESAREA, Israel, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the recent FDA clearance of its XACT Robotic System and the completion of its latest financial round totaling $36M, XACT Robotics™ Ltd. today announced the appointment of Brian L. Allen as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. A proven commercial executive in medical robotics, Brian brings more than two decades of MedTech leadership delivering multiple first-to-market transformative medical device technologies including, amongst others, the successful launch of MAKO Surgical Corp. robotic system, positioning the company as pioneers and global leaders in its space (until its acquisition in 2013 by Stryker).

“We’re excited to have Brian lead our accelerated commercialization focus and efforts,” commented Harel Gadot, Executive Chairman and President, XACT Robotics. “Brian’s medical robotics pedigree, proven leadership in building successful provider and healthcare system partnerships, and track record of scaling numerous MedTech disruptors, will prove invaluable as we establish XACT Robotics as the global leader in medical robotics.”



Brian recently served as Senior Vice President of Business Development for HeartSciences, where he led the global market release of the cardiac industry’s first wavelet signal processed electrocardiogram with AI machine learning. Previously, Brian served as Vice President of Sales and Commercial Marketing for OrthoSensor, Inc., where he launched the orthopedic industry’s first sensor-assisted instrument for total knee replacement surgery. Most notably, Brian served as the Director of Sales and Marketing for MAKO Surgical Corp., establishing its to-market strategy, building and leading its commercial team and scaling its year-over-year revenue, resulting in its acquisition by Stryker for $1.65 billion. Brian holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Western Michigan University as well as executive education from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“I am excited to dive into this unique opportunity, and join XACT Robotics at this pivotal time as we redefine what the future of medical robotics should become with the first hands-free robotic system,” said Brian Allen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, XACT Robotics. “I look forward to bringing the XACT Robotic System to market, a technology that will no doubt empower providers to realize a higher clinical, technical and economic potential while restoring health and improving the quality of life for the patients they serve.”

XACT Robotics was founded by Harel Gadot, a renowned entrepreneur in the MedTech robotics space. The technology is based on research originally conducted at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, by Prof. Moshe Shoham, founder of Mazor Robotics (acquired by Medtronic in 2018).



The Company will debut its technology at the 2019 Radiological Society of North America conference (RSNA) to be held in Chicago, IL on December 1 – 6, 2019 (exhibit booth #1650). For further information, please visit our page on the RSNA website here .

About XACT Robotics

Founded in 2013, XACT Robotics Ltd., is a privately held company, with offices in Hingham, MA, and Caesarea, Israel. XACT Robotics technology is based on research originally conducted at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, by Prof. Moshe Shoham, founder of Mazor Robotics (acquired by Medtronic in 2018). The company is advancing the field of radiology, pioneering the first hands-free robotic system combining image-based planning and navigation with instrument insertion and steering capabilities, to democratize percutaneous interventional procedures. For further information, please visit https://xactrobotics.com

For more information, please visit www.xactrobotics.com .

Brian L. Allen



