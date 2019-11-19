Toby Trygg Joins Ogilvy Health as Executive Creative Director

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ogilvy Health, part of Ogilvy (www.ogilvy.com), today announced Toby Trygg, has rejoined the Ogilvy network as Executive Creative Director, where he will lead the creative teams at Ogilvy Health’s New York office.



Mr. Trygg, who began his career more than 20 years ago at Ogilvy as an Art Director, comes to Ogilvy Health from McCann Health, where he held the post of SVP, Group Creative Director. He has an extensive, 16-year background in consumer marketing and an additional seven years in the pharma and healthcare ecospheres. Mr. Trygg brings a truly multidisciplinary approach and disruptive thinking to Ogilvy Health.



In his new role, Mr. Trygg will be responsible for overseeing the creative teams located at the agency’s NY-based office, where he will drive forward the creation of cutting-edge brand identities and execute breakthrough healthcare marketing campaigns. Mr. Trygg will report directly to Samantha Dolin, Ogilvy Health’s Chief Creative Officer.



Mr. Trygg has been pioneering the use of new media and technologies in partnerships with new media outlets and platforms including Facebook, Google, and Snapchat. He was recently recognized by Facebook as one of the top 15 social thought leaders in the pharma industry. Mr. Trygg is a founding member, and current board member of Facebook’s Health Advisory Panel.



Mr. Trygg has received many awards and recognitions from some of the most prestigious creative competitions in the industry including Cannes Lions, London International Awards, Global Awards, The Creative Floor Awards and MM&M Awards.



Mr. Trygg shared, “It is a tremendous honor to join and lead the fantastic New York team at Ogilvy Health that Andrew, Sam, and the rest of the agency have put in place. With a dedicated team behind us and the Ogilvy gravitas in tow, there is no doubt in my mind that our collective firepower will make huge differences in patients’ lives and leave a mark on the industry as a whole. As the lines between health care and consumer marketing continue to blur, it’s important to have access to the best and brightest from both disciplines, and no other agency offering can match what we have here. I can’t wait to see what the future has in store.”

Sam Dolin added, “Toby’s background and experience represent the future we see for our Ogilvy Health practice. His deep understanding of the science required to excel in our space, partnered with his exceptional creativity, propelled by his thought leadership in social and new media uniquely elevate our offering. This allows us to do the most important job of all—deliver critical health information to those who need it most. We are thrilled to have Toby join our team, and look forward to an incredible and promising new chapter.”



About Ogilvy Health



Ogilvy Health (www.ogilvyhealth.com) is a creative network focused on driving superior outcomes in the ever-changing healthcare environment, providing bespoke solutions for “whole brand building” in an increasingly complex and evolving marketplace. We believe in the power of making brands matter by keeping our audiences’ health and wellness needs at the center of every touchpoint. Our legacy of creativity, our global network, and our deep expertise allow us to apply diverse thinking to create solutions for client challenges. Ogilvy Health delivers insight, creativity, innovation, and engagement solutions for all healthcare stakeholders, patients, and consumers across the healthcare continuum—through Consulting, Medical Education, HCP Promotion, Patient/Consumer Engagement, and Market Access—while also drawing on the full range of Ogilvy’s talent and capabilities to integrate PR and Influence, Customer Engagement and Commerce, and Digital Transformation. Ogilvy is a WPP company (NYSE: WPP) (www.wpp.com).

