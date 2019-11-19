Experienced Practitioners Rate Influencer & Content Marketing Superior to Traditional Forms of Advertising

IZEA introduces “Influential Insights” research platform with The Right Brain and KANTAR to gain real-time insight on fast-moving industry trends

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Florida, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, announced the results of the first “Influential Insights” examination of marketer sentiment and outlook for influencer marketing.

Managed by Jana O’Brien at The Right Brain Consumer Consulting, the study collected feedback from U.S. marketers via KANTAR’s national B2B survey panel. The sample spanned titles from associate to C-Level executives at brands and agencies alike based on individuals who had direct experience with Influencer and/or Content Marketing.

Key Influencer Marketing Statistics Include:

51% of marketers believe that their companies are spending too little on Influencer Marketing.

2 in 3 marketers would give up some of their traditional media budgets (TV, radio, magazines, newspapers) to spend more on Influencer and/or Content Marketing.

43% of marketers believe that upper management does not understand what Influencer Marketing is or how it works.

42% of marketers believe that content prepared by influencers is superior to content produced by traditional advertising agencies.

“Based on the marketer’s responses, 2020 looks to be another year of growth for the Influencer Marketing industry” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “Over 2 in 5 Marketers plan to invest more resources and budget to Influencer Marketing in 2020 vs. 2019 – with only 5-6% anticipate investing less. We believe the increased level of investment is reflective of the effectiveness and value delivered by influencer marketing relative to other marketing channels.”

More Effective Than Television or Banner Ads

Influencer and Content Marketing are viewed by experienced practitioners as the most effective approach compared to more established and/or traditional forms of marketing:

82% of marketers believe influencer marketing is more effective than newspaper advertising, with 57% stating that print is a dying medium.

62% of marketers believe that influencer marketing is more effective than online banner ads.

52% of marketers believe that influencer marketing is more effective than traditional television advertising.

Influencer Content is Impacting Traditional Agencies

Of the marketers surveyed, 44% believe that influencer marketing is taking business away from traditional advertising agencies and 57% believe that Influencer Marketing content offers a better value than content produced by those same agencies.

“Two out of three marketers would give up some of their traditional media budgets to spend more on Influencer and/or Content Marketing.” continued Murphy. “As the media landscape continues to shift towards social platforms, we believe that brand marketer dollars will follow - with influencers paid to produce content that is used on the influencer’s social handles, the brand’s social handles, and in paid ads across a variety of platforms.”

Visit IZEA.com for more influencer marketing statistics .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA creators include celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of sales activity, revenue and margins based on bookings, plans to increase the size of our sales team, the financial impact of investments in our software business, and continuation of new IZEAx customers and their effect on future sales.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Attachments

Press Contact Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: ir@izea.com

Influencer Marketing Statistics A graph of the average effectiveness rating by medium. Content and Influencer Marketing rate highest among all mediums presented. Influencer Marketing ROI In all paired comparisons, Influencer Marketing was perceived by experienced marketers to yield superior ROI to all other tested forms of traditional and online advertising.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.