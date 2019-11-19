LGI Homes Opens New Community with Brand-New Home Designs Near Jacksonville, Florida

/EIN News/ -- ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced its expansion into the southeast Jacksonville area with the upcoming grand opening of its newest community, Creekside at Twin Creeks, in St. Augustine, Florida.

At Creekside at Twin Creeks , LGI Homes will unveil a brand-new collection of one- and two-story new homes. These six new floor plan designs range in size from 1,458 square feet to just over 2,250 square feet. With up to five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, these new homes are designed with the customer in mind. Open floor plans, private master suites, spacious walk-in closets, lofts, game rooms and lush front yard landscaping are just a sampling of the highly sought-after design characteristics found at Creekside at Twin Creeks. In addition, each and every home is equipped with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome Plus™ package. This luxurious package showcases upgraded features such as stainless-steel Whirlpool® appliances, sprawling quartz countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, 42” upper cabinets with crown molding, designer light fixtures, 2” faux wood blinds throughout the home, beautiful ¾ lite front doors and an enhanced landscaping package.

Conveniently located directly off US-1, Creekside at Twin Creeks provides homeowners with easy access to the bustling employment and entertainment destinations of both Jacksonville and St. Augustine. Residents will love having St. Augustine’s 42 miles of breathtaking beaches accessible within minutes. Additionally, this family-friendly community is zoned to highly rated schools and hosts a variety of onsite amenities including a swimming pool, a children’s playground, open green spaces and walking paths.

LGI Homes will host a grand opening event with one-day-only new home discounts at Creekside at Twin Creeks on Dec. 7, 2019. Pricing for these new homes starts from the $250s. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (844) 885-8816 ext 1976 to reserve their appointment at the event.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 34,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

The Tomoka by LGI Homes at Creekside at Twin Creeks The 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Tomoka features a master retreat on the first floor, a large loft and an upgraded landscape package.



