First of Its Kind Wellness Product in Formulation by Jetblack Corp. (JTBK)

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetblack Corp. (OTC: JTBK) ("The Company" "JTBK") today announced more in depth details on their "first of its kind" wellness product in formulation. As a background, the recent identification of cannabinoid receptors, CB1 and CB2 receptors and their endogenous lipid ligands has started an exponential growth of studies exploring the endocannabinoid system and its regulatory functions concerning health and disease.



In the past decade, the endocannabinoid system has been implicated in a vast number of physiological functions, both in the central and peripheral nervous systems and in peripheral organs. More importantly, regulating the activity of the endocannabinoid system turned out to hold therapeutic promise in a vast range of disparate diseases and pathological conditions.

Jetblack Corp. has been formulating a product which helps flush or cleanse the endocannabinoid system and CB1 and CB2 receptors to make marijuana and its cannabinoids more effective. The more a person smokes or ingests marijuana, there becomes a diminishing rate of effectiveness compared to an individual who consumes cannabis less regularly. If an individual is a regular consumer of marijuana, the effects are much milder and less effective than someone who ingests less regularly. Often heavy users complain about never getting “high”, barely feeling anything, or needing concentrates to get the desired effects. At a certain point for the regular user, even the concentrates will have little effect. In comparison, a user who consumes cannabis less regularly will feel much greater effects of the cannabis once consumed.

According to New Frontier Data, statistics in 2017 have shown roughly 12% of the adult population in the US consume marijuana daily, while 11% of the adult population uses it weekly. In 2018, overall sales of legal marijuana in the US was greater than 9 billion dollars.

JTBK’s product helps flush the endocannabinoid system and receptors so that a regular user can use less marijuana and be acutely more effective for the goals they would like to achieve. Potentially this will save the consumer money by using less marijuana products, have greater effectiveness for their desired effect, along with less unwanted side effects that marijuana gives by consuming less cannabis. A marijuana medical patient may also benefit greatly from this product by making the marijuana much more effective for relief of their conditions.

For someone looking to stop consuming cannabis for whatever reason, this product may also help to clear your system for “weaning off” of the cannabis. Sometimes heavy users will have some unwanted side effects from suddenly stopping consumption. Some individuals may suffer a loss of appetite from suddenly stopping consumption. Along with, irritability and a restless sleep to name a few. Often a regular user who stops consumption for 2 weeks may still have up to 500 nanograms or more in their system. Sometimes a regular user will need up to 60 days to clear their system completely. Our product may help clean out the system much faster, which will give less side effects to the individual in the “weaning” process.

The endocannabiniod system is still being studied, and research is in its infancy. The company believes this product may also benefit non-cannabis users as well, as we know now the endocannabinoid system plays an important role in our health. “This is why we have stated this is a wellness product from the beginning. We are looking forward to put the final touches on the formulation, begin test trials, along with manufacturing and production.” explained the CEO of Jetblack Corp. Daniel A. Goldin.

