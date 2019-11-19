SmashFly Technologies Ranked as a Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

/EIN News/ -- Attributes 336 percent revenue growth to recruitment marketing technology advancements, new customers and expanded sales and global engineering functions



CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmashFly Technologies , the leader in enterprise career site and recruitment CRM technology, today announced it ranked number 309 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™, a listing of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 25th year. This news follows the recent announcement of Symphony Talent’s acquisition of SmashFly , which broadens the combined company’s technology and services solutions and grows its customer base globally across markets and industries.

SmashFly grew 336 percent between 2015 and 2018. Forty-two percent of SmashFly’s customer growth in this timeframe included Fortune 500 or 1000 brands.

Symphony Talent’s CEO, Roopesh Nair, credits SmashFly’s longstanding credibility in the talent acquisition space and recent sales and engineering expansion in the U.S. and UK with the company’s 336 percent revenue growth.

He shared, “SmashFly wrote the industry’s playbook on recruitment marketing and candidate relationship management. This recognition is a testament to the SmashFly team’s commitment to solving the complex talent challenges of enterprise employers, and I’m thrilled to build on this momentum together.”

About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About SmashFly Technologies

SmashFly Technologies is a global recruitment marketing and candidate relationship management (CRM) technology provider. One-third of the company's customers are part of the Fortune 500, and its platform has users in 69 countries worldwide. Powered by intelligent automation and AI, SmashFly's platform combines CRM, career site, event, and internal mobility solutions to help talent acquisition teams discover, market, and create careers across the talent lifecycle from intern to retirement. To learn more about SmashFly, visit www.smashfly.com and follow us on Twitter @SmashFly .

About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent is a global leader in Employer Brand and Candidate Experience solutions for some of the world's leading brands. Combining award-winning creative and marketing technology, Symphony Talent transforms employer brands to deliver world-class experiences for candidates, employees and recruiters. For more information, visit www.symphonytalent.com or follow us on Twitter, @SymphonyTalent_ .

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

