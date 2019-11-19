ZINFI Partners with SugarCRM to Launch Advanced, Fully Integrated CRM-PRM Solution

/EIN News/ -- New solution allows enterprises to integrate partner systems of record and single sign-on, achieve seamless record flow and centralized reporting functions

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc. , a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions and a leader in through-channel marketing automation and partner relationship management (PRM), and SugarCRM Inc. ®, the company that helps organizations deliver exceptional customer experiences, today announced that they have a fully integrated CRM-PRM solution.



ZINFI’s highly advanced partner relationship management platform is powered by a set of do-it-yourself (DIY) tools for small to large enterprises to automate and manage their channels effectively. ZINFI’s platform allows enterprise customers to reduce their operating costs and accelerate revenue growth through a highly automated end-to-end channel management framework. As a part of this framework, ZINFI’s platform will now connect to SugarCRM’s platform. With this integration, customers now have access to the following features:

Partner Systems of Record (PSOR) Integration – Customers will be able to take their SugarCRM resident PSORs and seamlessly synchronize them with ZINFI’s Partner Profile module

Single Sign-On (SSO) Integration – Either SugarCRM or ZINFI can be used for primary identity management for SSO integration

Seamless Record Flow – Platforms for both SugarCRM and ZINFI can be configured in peer-to-peer, parent-child or child-parent configurations to allow seamless data flow logic and synchronization

Centralized Reporting – Integration and data synchronization allows customers to have users reside on SugarCRM for reporting, while channel partners can access dynamic reports on ZINFI's platform or vice versa

“Over the past decade, ZINFI has been fortunate to serve a wide variety of small, medium and large enterprise accounts for their channel management automation, allowing us to develop deep knowledge of a variety of channel management use cases,” said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI. “Our customers have been asking for a platform that is fully integrated with SugarCRM’s customer experience management solutions. This latest release of our integrated platform fulfills that request, significantly reducing implementation and management costs, and exponentially speeding up platform configuration time.”

“As a company that is heavily invested in its partner ecosystem, Sugar has long relied on our partners to advance our three pillars, which consist of an intelligent customer experience platform, no-touch information management and continuous cloud innovation,” said Chris Pennington, Chief Customer Officer of Sugar. “Whether a customer needs assistance with a few add-on modules or is looking for start-to-finish configurations, it’s our partners who help make the magic happen. Combining our strengths with partners like ZINFI helps transform Sugar into great customer experience solutions.”

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is a leader in CX (customer experience) applications that incorporate ground-breaking no-touch information management, an intelligent predictive analytics platform and continuous cloud innovation. Superb NPS scores and industry accolades enable us to create meaningful customer relationships by delivering highly relevant, personalized experiences. Our easy-to-use, intuitive platform makes CX easy and accessible for everyone, allowing marketing, sales and services professionals to focus on high-impact, value-added activities. With a relentless focus on helping companies grow revenue, deliver superior customer care and increase loyalty, we’re in the business of helping our customers create customers – for life.

Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR. More than 2 million individuals in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM.

To learn more visit http://www.sugarcrm.com or follow @SugarCRM.

NOTE: SugarCRM and the SugarCRM logo are registered trademarks of SugarCRM Inc. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.



About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI’s global marketing services team members.



To access more information about ZINFI’s partner relationship management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI’s best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com . You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4289f70e-146d-456e-b601-83ec1918056b

