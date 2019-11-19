Veolia UK manages workforce with Time & Attendance system from HFX Autotime saving time and costs for admin team

Biometric hand readers and accurate reports save ½ day a week in payroll processes

HERTS, UK, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HFX Autotime , one of the UK’s leading developers of SaaS Cloud workforce management solutions, has announced that Veolia UK has recently invested in HFX Autotime’s SaaS Cloud Time & Attendance (T&A) system to manage its workforce at its on-site operations in Grangemouth, Scotland. Already an established user of the HFX Autotime system in other locations across the Veolia Group, Veolia has installed biometric hand readers for over 80 employees to clock in and out at the depot using the T&A system. Since using the new system Veolia has seen significant time savings and accuracy in its workforce management and payroll.According to Barbara Laskey, Business Assistant at the Grangemouth Depot, “We had a meeting with HFX Autotime and liked what we saw. The HFX Autotime Time & Attendance solution was straightforward to use and would give us the accurate attendance data that we needed to manage our workforce efficiently and accurately as they arrive and leave the depot.”“Using the HFX Autotime system has saved us ½ day a week in preparing the payroll. Previously we had to reconcile all of the paper timesheets, once they had been checked by the managers for overtime, and then key in the information into spreadsheets, before transferring to payroll. Now we have control of our T&A activities and our payroll input is much faster and more accurate.”Attendance reports are taken from the HFX Autotime system for working hours from each Saturday to the following Friday. The administration team have seen significant time savings, no longer having to reconcile paper timesheets with the weekly payroll, which is now completed in just one day. Implementation of the new system was smooth, with initial training provided on site by HFX Autotime.Nicola Smart, Chief Operating Officer of HFX Autotime said, “Workforce management processes underpin a company’s operations, they help to comply with HR legislation, meet quality standards and ensure profitability. HFX Autotime’s Time & Attendance solution improves the efficiency and accuracy of workforce management. As a fully automated solution, it provides companies like Veolia with real-time critical HR data to provide accurate payroll and attendance records, both vital to ensure staff wellbeing, productivity - and a healthy bottom line.”For the full case study on how Veolia is benefiting from the HFX Autotime SaaS Cloud Biometric Time & Attendance solution please visit: www.autotime.co.uk or email: andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk



