Metalworking Fluids Market Set to Grow from $11 Billion in 2018 to $13 Billion by 2023, Rising at a CAGR of 3% During 2019-2024

The global metalworking fluids market is reached a value of US$ 11 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market to reach a value of around US$ 13 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.



The thriving automotive industry is the key factor driving the market. Metals are widely used to provide structural strength and durability to automobile vehicles. Consequently, metalworking fluids are required for metal removal, chemical treatment and protection, and enhancing the overall work hours of the tool.



Furthermore, increased consumer spending on vehicle modifications has catalyzed the market growth. A shift in the preference from traditional metal alloys to stainless steel, aluminum and titanium is also projected to drive the market further. These metals provide lightweight and long-lasting features to the equipment which are highly desirable in the market.



Moreover, increasing research and development (R&D) activities conducted by original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to produce higher volumes of metal components that ensure energy efficiency in equipment is also projected to drive the demand for metalworking fluids in the coming years.



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BP, Chevron, Houghton International, ExxonMobil, Total S.A., Apar, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Castrol Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Lubrizol, Gazprom, Pertamina, Columbia Petro, PETRONAS Lubricants International, Quaker Chemical Corporation, etc.



How has the global metalworking fluids market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global metalworking fluids industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fluid type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global metalworking fluids industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global metalworking fluids industry?

What is the structure of the global metalworking fluids industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global metalworking fluids industry?

