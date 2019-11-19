Global Vehicle Electrification Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle Electrification - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Vehicle Electrification market worldwide is projected to grow by US$45.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.8%.
Start/Stop System, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.1 Billion by the year 2025, Start/Stop System will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.6 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Start/Stop System will reach a market size of US$399.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:
- Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Aptiv PLC (United Kingdom)
- BorgWarner, Inc. (USA)
- Continental AG (Germany)
- Denso Corporation (Japan)
- Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. (Japan)
- Johnson Controls, Inc. (USA)
- Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)
- JTEKT Corporation (Japan)
- Magna International, Inc. (Canada)
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
- Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
- Valeo SA (France)
- WABCO Holdings Inc. (USA)
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Vehicle Electrification Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Electric Power Steering (EPS) (Product Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Start/Stop System (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Liquid Heater Ptc (Product Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Electric Air Conditioner Compressor (Product Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Electric Oil Pump (Product Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Electric Water Pump (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Electric Vacuum Pump (Product Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Starter Motor & Alternator (Product Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) (Product Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Actuators (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Vehicle Electrification Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Electric Power Steering (EPS) (Product Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Start/Stop System (Product Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Liquid Heater Ptc (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Electric Air Conditioner Compressor (Product Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- Electric Oil Pump (Product Type) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Electric Water Pump (Product Type) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Electric Vacuum Pump (Product Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Starter Motor & Alternator (Product Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Actuators (Product Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Vehicle Electrification Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Electric Power Steering (EPS) (Product Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Start/Stop System (Product Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Liquid Heater Ptc (Product Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Electric Air Conditioner Compressor (Product Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Electric Oil Pump (Product Type) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
- Electric Water Pump (Product Type) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Electric Vacuum Pump (Product Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Starter Motor & Alternator (Product Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) (Product Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Actuators (Product Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/blt62m
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.