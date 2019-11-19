Network Switches Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Network Switches Market Professional Survey Report 2019” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

A network switch is a networking device that connects multiple devices on a computer network. Every device in such a network has a dedicated link with full operational bandwidth.

Consumers are demanding efficient and effective transmission, which is a primary factor for the increase in network switch demand. Adoption of these switches helps provide improved connectivity with a dedicated wire and a single transmitter, thus improving the utilization. A decrease in the use of broadcast domains also contributes to market demand. Further, the use of network switches improves configuration and increases speeds. The rising use of IoT (Internet of Things) technology and increasing application of network switches in the automation sector propels the overall market. Adoption of internet penetration in remote places will open up more opportunities for network switches market in the forecast period.

Growing competition in the telecom service industry has increased the demand for efficient management of telecom services, to sustain in the competition. Further, a rise in the number of data centres operated by telecommunication service providers, cloud-based solution providers, and government agencies will propel the network switch market demand. Internet is widely used, and thus the need for efficient management of telecom services is needed. This will further improve market share.

Bandwidth fluctuation and device compatibility issues will limit market growth. However, the benefit is more than the costs involved, owing to the availability of more number of ports as compared to routers at a cheaper cost.

Market key player

Allied Telesis, Brocade Communications, Linksys, TP-Link, Juniper Networks, TRENDnet, Hewlett-Packard, D-Link, NetGear, Cisco Systems, Dell, Lenovo, HP Enterprise, Fujitsu, ATTO, HP Enterprise, Qlogic

Segmentation

The network switch market can be segmented by switch type, end-user, and application. Based on switch type, the market divisions include unmanaged switch, partially managed the switch and fully managed switch.

On the basis of end-user, the network switch market can be segmented into small enterprises, medium enterprises and large enterprises. Medium and large enterprises have the most demand for these switches.

The application types are primarily automotive, healthcare, and telecommunication. Telecommunication has the most market contribution owing to the increased use of telecommunication services in various sectors.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. North America is the highest market contributor, followed by Europe. Prevalence of advanced technology and increased use of internet devices results in the higher market demand in these regions. Asia-Pacific is an emerging market and has witnessed a rise in network switches demand in recent years. The market hike can be attributed to the recent growth in IT & telecommunication, industrialization, and rising number of data centres. India and Japan are the primary growing regions in the Asia Pacific.

Latin America and Africa are also predicted to play a major role in market demand.

Industry News

Adoption of advanced technologies is the best way to get ahead of the competition. Market players have adopted strategies like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to get a strong foothold in the market.

