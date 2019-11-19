Lithium-ion Battery for Vehicles Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

New Market Study, Report "Lithium-ion Battery for Vehicles Market 2019 Global Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025"

Lithium-ion Battery for Vehicles Market 2019-2025

Report Summary:

Global Lithium-ion Battery for vehicles Market Shows Incredible Growth

This report provides in depth study of “Lithium-ion Battery for Vehicles Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Lithium-ion Battery for Vehicles Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

As mentioned in a report, the global lithium-ion battery for vehicles market is likely to grow in a significant manner. Lithium-ion Battery for Vehicles is basically a power battery for hybrid vehicles and electric vehicles. Enhanced technical properties including high energy density and large capacity make these batteries more beneficial which thus will propel its market size in the future.

Due to continuous efforts by the automotive manufacturers in producing more vehicles with electric drivetrains have resulted in more number of vehicles using Li-ion batteries for on-board energy storage. Since the technology’s future is expected to be secured, so the automakers are now focusing on ways to reduce costs while increasing energy density and vehicle range.

Some other factors that will propagate the market size include presence of monetary and non-monetary government subsidies, reducing battery prices, and growing electric vehicle sector which in turn will drive the demand for these batteries in the future. The lithium-ion battery for vehicles market is expected to witness a boom in the forecast period mainly due to latest advancements in consumer electronics technologies which is urging consumer electronics manufacturers to use these batteries instead of other batteries.

Key markets

When it comes about the key players of the industry, the names like A123 System LLC, Amperex Technology Ltd. (ATL), Blue Energy Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls Inc., Johnson Matthey, LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., SAFT, Toshiba Corp., etc. do appear at the front row. This report can provide an insight into their status or hilt over the global Lithium-ion Battery for Vehicles market. At the same time, the report predicts its growth trend in the future and possible strategies. All these factors are speculated to be hugely useful for the investors or the shareholders of the company. Above all, one can also get details regarding the competitor analysis for the above key players of the industry. Rivals or the challenges are also forecasted for the top players in this domain.

Market Segmentation

The market for lithium-ion battery for vehicles has been segregated into type and application. Based on the type, the market has been divided into 5-25 Wh, 48-95 Wh, 18-28 KWh, 100-250 KWh and more than 300 KWh. Based on the application, the market has been segmented into Hybrid Vehicles and Electric Vehicles.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global market of lithium-ion battery for vehicles has been analysed across Northern America, Europe, India, Japan, China, and Southeast Asia, Middle East Africa. The most significant share in the lithium-ion battery market is being enjoyed by Asia-Pacific region amongst all regions. High demand for consumer electronics due to changing lifestyle, expanding middle-class population, and a shift to smart electronic devices in the APAC region will further drive the demand for lithium-ion batteries for vehicles during the forecasted time period. Since these batteries are also used in renewable energy sector for the stationary energy storage purpose, so government is taking various initiatives to spread awareness about these types of batteries. Also, growth in the renewable energy sector, increasing technological advancements in solar and wind power segments, supportive government policies, and increasing interest of investors in renewable power are some others factors that will further fuel its market size in the coming years. The government support in the form of subsidies and incentives has reduced the prices of these vehicles which results in higher demand of lithium-ion batteries' as well.

Key Stakeholders

Lithium-ion Battery for Vehicles Manufacturers

Lithium-ion Battery for Vehicles Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Lithium-ion Battery for Vehicles Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Competitive Landscape

With the growing demand for lithium-ion battery for vehicles, the key players are coming up with better and more advanced batteries that can be used at various different places. In order to sustain in the competitive world, the leading players are likely to enter into new markets by forming collaboration with regional businesses which might bring a huge change in the existing trends.

