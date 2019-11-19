World Off-Highway Vehicle Electrification Markets, 2016-2018 & 2030F - Market Share of Electrically Driven Off-Highway Vehicles (OHVs) will Reach Up to 30% by 2030
The study provides market forecasts and trends that are analyzed for the study period of 2016 to 2030, with the base year being 2018. The geographic scope of the study is global (North America, Europe, Asia, RoW (Rest of World consists of key markets in South America, Africa, the Middle East).
This study's aim to benchmark the total market penetration of the potential off-highway electric powertrain market and study the existing machines running on electric and hybrid technology in global markets. OEM and engine Manufacturers are increasingly embracing the future Mega Trend of Zero Emissions by expanding their portfolio of powertrain options.
Strengthening of emission regulations and the need for less fuel consumption have led to leading off-highway original equipment manufacturers and suppliers developing a range of hybrid technologies that will enable fuel savings of up to 50% as well as machinery with improved operability.
This study also identifies and analyzes key market trends affecting the growth of the market. It will provide a strategic overview of the market by analyzing key technology trends, market drivers, and restraints, along with a competitor analysis by analyzing competitive factors, competitor market shares, and product portfolios.
Hybrid and electric powertrains in construction equipment are becoming popular due to the significant cost savings that they are expected to have. With reduced fuel consumption, better overall energy efficiency, and reduced machine downtimes, they are expected to be well received in the off-highway equipment industry. This research provides a detailed forecast of market adoption of these alternative powertrains for each type of off-highway equipment used for specific construction applications.
The study also provides a market overview and technology trends impacting select off-highway commercial vehicle markets. An ongoing trend in the market is broadening the range of applications and driving down costs to enable further penetration of technologies. Hybrid and electric powertrains will establish a premium market segment globally and provide opportunities for original equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the existing market structure of hybrid and electric powertrain in off-highway equipment across the globe?
- Which equipment is expected to have high growth in the electrification space of OHV?
- What are the growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global market?
- How does the competitive scenario evolve? What new products are offered, and what are the strategies towards electrification?
- What are the existing machines running on electric and hybrid technology?
Companies Mentioned
- Caterpillar Inc.
- CNH Industrial N.V.
- Deutz-Heinzmann
- Doosan Infracore
- Hitachi Construction Machinery
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Liebherr AG
- Mecalac
- Mitsubishi Heavy Equipment
- Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.
- TEREX Corporation
- Volvo Construction Equipment
- Yanmar Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings and Future Outlook
- Electrification in OHV - An Overview
- OHV Vehicles Hybrid Technology Roadmap
- Decline in Battery Prices to Drive Electrification
- Product Mapping
- Overview of Recent Electrified Off-road Vehicles
- State of the Art - Examples
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Methodology
3. Market Overview and Classification
- Market Segmentation
4. Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
5. Technology Trends and Analysis
- Historical Development of Hybridization and Electrification in Off-Highway Vehicle Industry
- Global Business Outlook
- Technology Analysis - Technology Roadmap
- Explanation of Technology Roadmap
- Factors Affecting Construction Equipment Emissions
- Need for Hybrid Powertrain
- Key Hybrid Powertrain Subsystems
- Emission Regulation Global Snapshot
- Emission Norms Roadmap
- Emission Norms
- Emission Norms - Euro Standards
- Emission Norms - EPA Standards
- Emission Norms - Bharat Stage
6. Quantitative Forecast
- Off-Highway Vehicle Hybridization - Market Outlook
- Global Overview of the Development in Emission Technology
- Global Off-Highway Vehicle Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecasting Assumptions
- Off-Highway Vehicle Electrification Trend - Small Tractor (19-56 kW)
- Forecast Discussion
- Off-Highway Vehicle Electrification Trend - Large Tractor (56-160 kW)
- Forecast Discussion
- Off-Highway Vehicle Electrification Trend - Small Excavator (19-56 kW)
- Forecast Discussion
- Off-Highway Vehicle Electrification Trend - Large Excavator (56-160 kW)
- Forecast Discussion
- Off-Highway Vehicle Electrification Trend - Small Loader (19-56 kW)
- Forecast Discussion
- Off-Highway Vehicle Electrification Trend - Large Loader (56-160 kW)
- Forecast Discussion
- Off-Highway Vehicle Electrification Trend - Small Dozer (19-56 kW)
- Forecast Discussion
- Off-Highway Vehicle Electrification Trend - Large Dozer (56-160 kW)
- Forecast Discussion
7. Competitive Landscape
- Caterpillar Inc.
- OEM Profiles - Caterpillar
- Liebherr AG
- TEREX Corporation
- Volvo Construction Equipment
- OEM Profiles - Volvo
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Doosan Infracore
- Hitachi Construction Machinery
- CNH Industrial N.V.
- Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.
- Yanmar Co. Ltd
- Mitsubishi Heavy Equipment
- OEM Profiles - Deutz-Heinzmann
- OEM Profiles - Mecalac
- Products Offered
8. Growth Opportunities
- Collaboration - Global Opportunity
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Key Conclusion
10. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Exhibits
