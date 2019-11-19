The global powered surgical instrument market was valued at $1,943 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $2,731 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025
Powered Surgical Instrument Market by Product (Handpieces, Power Source & Controls, and Accessories), Power Source (Battery-Powered Instruments, Pneumatic Instruments, and Electric Instruments), and Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Plastic Surgery, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025
/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Powered Surgical Instrument Market by Product, Power Source, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05663873/?utm_source=GNW
Powered Surgical Instrument Market Overview:
The global powered surgical instrument market was valued at $1,943 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $2,731 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. Powered surgical instruments are complex surgical devices that are technologically advanced and require careful handling. The emergence of these powered surgical devices has addressed the burgeoning demand for non-invasive or minimally invasive surgeries and reducing the time required for a surgical procedure. It has now become the standard for non-invasive surgeries. Moreover, it not only helps surgeons with consistent performance and functionality but also causes less trauma to tissues and surrounding structures.
The factors that drive the growth of the global powered surgical instrument market include rising healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases globally, and growing aging population. In addition, increasing volume of surgical procedures is expected to drive the market growth. However, pressure of reducing healthcare cost and lack of skilled personnel in the developing countries are projected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, growing medical tourism in developing countries is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.
The global powered surgical instrument market is segmented based on product, power source, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into handpieces, power source & controls, and accessories.
Handpieces segment is further divided into drill systems, reamer systems, saw systems, stapler, shavers, and others. Power source & controls segment is further divided into batteries, electric consoles, and pneumatic regulators.
Accessories segment is further divided into surgical accessories and electrical accessories. Depending on power source, the market is categorized into battery-powered instruments, pneumatic instruments, and electric instruments. Based on application, it is segregated into orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, ENT surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, plastic surgery, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits for Powered Surgical Instrument Market:
This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.
A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global powered surgical instrument market is provided in the report.
An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.
Powered Surgical Instrument Key Market Segments:
By Product
Handpieces
Drill Systems
Reamer Systems
Saw Systems
Stapler
Shavers
Others
Power Source & Controls
Batteries
Electric Consoles
Pneumatic Regulators
Accessories
Surgical Accessories
Electrical Accessories
By Power Source
Battery-Powered Instruments
Pneumatic Instruments
Electric Instruments
By Application
Orthopedic Surgery
Neurosurgery
ENT Surgery
Cardiovascular Surgery
Cardiothoracic Surgery
Plastic Surgery
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
UK
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Australia
Japan
India
China
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
AlloTech Co. Ltd.
Conmed Corporation
Depuy Synthes (J&J)
Medtronic Inc.
Stryker Corporation
Zimmer Biomet
adeor medical
Smith & Nephew PLC
B. Braun
MicroAire
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):
Ethicon Inc
GEISTER Medizintechnik GmbH
Desoutter Medical Ltd
Peter Brasseler Holdings, LLC.
Ruijin Medical Instrument & Device Co., Ltd.
Intrauma S.p.A.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05663873/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.