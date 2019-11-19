Powered Surgical Instrument Market by Product (Handpieces, Power Source & Controls, and Accessories), Power Source (Battery-Powered Instruments, Pneumatic Instruments, and Electric Instruments), and Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Plastic Surgery, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Powered Surgical Instrument Market Overview:



The global powered surgical instrument market was valued at $1,943 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $2,731 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. Powered surgical instruments are complex surgical devices that are technologically advanced and require careful handling. The emergence of these powered surgical devices has addressed the burgeoning demand for non-invasive or minimally invasive surgeries and reducing the time required for a surgical procedure. It has now become the standard for non-invasive surgeries. Moreover, it not only helps surgeons with consistent performance and functionality but also causes less trauma to tissues and surrounding structures.



The factors that drive the growth of the global powered surgical instrument market include rising healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases globally, and growing aging population. In addition, increasing volume of surgical procedures is expected to drive the market growth. However, pressure of reducing healthcare cost and lack of skilled personnel in the developing countries are projected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, growing medical tourism in developing countries is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.



The global powered surgical instrument market is segmented based on product, power source, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into handpieces, power source & controls, and accessories.



Handpieces segment is further divided into drill systems, reamer systems, saw systems, stapler, shavers, and others. Power source & controls segment is further divided into batteries, electric consoles, and pneumatic regulators.



Accessories segment is further divided into surgical accessories and electrical accessories. Depending on power source, the market is categorized into battery-powered instruments, pneumatic instruments, and electric instruments. Based on application, it is segregated into orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, ENT surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, plastic surgery, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Powered Surgical Instrument Key Market Segments:



By Product

Handpieces

Drill Systems

Reamer Systems

Saw Systems

Stapler

Shavers

Others

Power Source & Controls

Batteries

Electric Consoles

Pneumatic Regulators

Accessories

Surgical Accessories

Electrical Accessories



By Power Source

Battery-Powered Instruments

Pneumatic Instruments

Electric Instruments



By Application

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurosurgery

ENT Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Plastic Surgery

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Japan

India

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA



Key Market Players

AlloTech Co. Ltd.

Conmed Corporation

Depuy Synthes (J&J)

Medtronic Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

adeor medical

Smith & Nephew PLC

B. Braun

MicroAire



The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

Ethicon Inc

GEISTER Medizintechnik GmbH

Desoutter Medical Ltd

Peter Brasseler Holdings, LLC.

Ruijin Medical Instrument & Device Co., Ltd.

Intrauma S.p.A.

