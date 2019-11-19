Enteric Softgel Capsules Market by Application (Health Supplements and Pharmaceuticals), and Sales Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarket, Pharmacy & Drug Store, and Online Provider): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Enteric Softgel Capsules Market Overview:



The global enteric softgel capsules market generated $1,851 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,589 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. Soft capsules are a single-unit solid dosage form, consisting of a liquid or semi-solid drug or extract within a soft shell. Enteric softgel capsules are a form of delayed release dosage forms, which protect either the drugs from the acidity of the stomach, or the stomach from the detrimental effects of the drug.



The global enteric softgel capsules market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to growth in number of R&D activities to increase bioavailability of the drug, surge in demand for softgel health supplements, rise in consumer awareness related to preventative healthcare, and proliferation of distribution channels. Further, improvement in lifestyle pattern, rise in geriatric population, and increase in number of self-directed consumers have fueled the market growth. However, stability concern with some water-soluble compounds and high cost associated with softgel can impede the market growth.



The global enteric softgel capsules market is segmented based on application, sales channel, and region. Based on application, the market is classified as health supplements and pharmaceuticals. According to the sales channel, the market is segmented into supermarket & hypermarket, pharmacy & drug store, and online provider. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).



Key Benefits for Enteric Softgel Capsules Market:



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.



Enteric Softgel Capsules Key Market Segments:



By Application

Health Supplements

Pharmaceuticals



By Sales Channel

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Pharmacy & Drug Store

Online Provider



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA



List Of Key Players Profiled in the Report

BASF SE,

Catalent, Inc.

Colorcon Inc.

Fuji Capsules Co. Ltd.

InovoBiologic Inc.

NOW Foods Inc.

Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd.

Super Spectrim

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Patheon)

Trigen Laboratories, Inc.



List Of Other Players in the Value Chain (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

Nature’s Way Products, LLC.

Lonza Group Ltd

PROCAPS (softigel)

