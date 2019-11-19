US Electric Lawn Mower Market – Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2019?2024

This comprehensive market research and strategic analysis study of the US electric lawn mower market offers investment opportunities, market size, and trend forecast during the period 2019?2024. The US electric lawn mower market is projected to reach revenues of over $1 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 5% during 2018-2024.

Information offered in the US electric lawn mower report include:

• Alternate spaces & community creation is impacting the revenue growth

• Details about the economic development and increase in per capita GDP

• Exponential growth and overview of the landscaping industry

• Robotic lawn mower – Overview and understanding the design & working system

• Garden equipment market overview – Market size and forecast | 2018?2024

• US electric lawn mower market - Historical data | 2016?2017

• Market segmentation ? Detailed analysis of market segmentation that includes product type, end-user type, mower blade type, and drive type across the US.

• Competitive landscape – It includes information about leading 6 key vendors and 48 other prominent players.



Key Highlights of the US Electric Lawn Mower Market:

1. The leading vendors are developing advanced models of robotic lawn mowers to increase the adoption in US households.

2. The demand for commercial electric lawn mowers is expected to be the highest in the US electric lawn mower market by 2024.

3. The increasing penetration of low-cost robotic mowers from China will intensify the level of competition in the US market.

4. The leading 50 companies dominated around 95% of the competition in the US electric lawn mower market.

5. The establishments of new golf courses, amusement parks, and public gardens are boosting the demand in the power garden equipment market.

6. The availability of lawn mowers across e-commerce portals and online direct-to-consumer stores such as Amazon, eBay, RobotShop, MowDirect, and others will contribute to the revenues in the US electric lawn mower market.



US Electric Lawn Mower Market – Segmentation Analysis



Market Size & Forecast by Product Type | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Product Type

• Walk-behind Mowers

o Self-propelled

o Push Mower (excl. Reel)

o Hover Mowers

• Ride-on Mowers

o Standard Ride-on

o Zero Turn

o Lawn Tractor

o Garden Tractor

• Robotic Mowers



Market Size & Forecast by End-user Type| 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

End-user Type

• Residential Users

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Golf Courses

• Government & Others



Market Size & Forecast by Mower Blade | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Mower Blades

• Cylinder Blades

• Deck/Standard Blades

• Mulching Blades

• Lifting Blades



Market Size & Forecast by Drive Type | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Drive Type

• Manual Drive

• AWD (All-wheel Drive)

• FWD (Front-wheel Drive)

• RWD (Rear-wheel Drive)



US Electric Lawn Mower Market – Overview

The exponential increase in commercial construction activities and demand for backyard beautification among households is propelling the growth of the US electric lawn mower market. The growing focus on the procurement of energy-efficient solutions that results in sustainable development and reduces carbon emissions will fuel the demand for electric mowers in the US market. The replacements of legacy systems and upgrades will create a lucrative opportunity for leading vendors in the US market. The development of lightweight gardening tools that are designed for the ease and comfort of the end-users will contribute to the revenues in the US electric lawn mower market. The rapid advancement of technology is leading to the introduction of battery-powered devices in the US market. The leading vendors are leveraging advanced technologies to introduce new variants of gardening tools in the US market. Husqvarna and MTD Products are expanding their product portfolio to attract a maximum number of consumers in the US market. The recovery of the economy and growth in end-users’ spending sentiments will boost the purchasing power and discretionary spending and create lucrative opportunities in the market over the next five years. The introduction of robotic lawn mowers will deliver higher performance, and the ease of use coupled with intelligent programming will boost the adoption of these products in the market. The increasing number of consumers participating in sports, recreational and shopping activities, driving maintenance of lawns in retail, sports facilities, and urban city spaces and fueling the demand in the US electric lawn mower market.



US Electric Lawn Mower Market – Dynamics



The increasing focus on the development of sustainable cities will drive the demand in the US electric lawn mower market. The need for natural greenery and biodiversity in urban landscapes will help improve the quality of life from a health and wellness perspective in the US market. The growing awareness and interest in the environmental, health, and social benefits of green spaces, enabling the development of sustainable cities for inclusive growth in the US market. The urban planners, government agencies, ecologists, environmental bodies, and public-private partnerships are working towards developing new green spaces and preserving the existing ones, thereby boosting the demand for commercial lawn mowers in the market. In 2009, World Bank Urban and the local government launched a new initiative Eco2 Cities that provides a framework, methods, and tools that propagate the attainment of environmental and economic sustainability through integrated solutions and change management in the market. This initiative is driving the need for innovative machinery for maintaining greenways, trails, parks, reserves, green roofs, and other green spaces in the US market. The extensive use of lawn maintenance products and services will boost revenues in the US electric lawn mower market.



Top trends observed in the US electric lawn mower market include:

o Growing Marketing Efforts and Promotional Activities by Vendors

o Growing Landscaping Industry

o Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs

o Growing Influx of Battery-powered Products & Multi-use Equipment



US Electric Lawn Mower Market - Key Vendor Analysis

The US electric lawn mower market is witnessing players altering and refining their unique value proposition to achieve a strong presence. The leading players are designing new business models and focusing on developing the portfolios to sustain the intense competition in the US electric lawn mower market.



The major vendors in the US market are:

• Deere & Co

• Honda Power Equipment

• Husqvarna

• MTD Products

• Bosch

• The Toro Company



Other prominent vendors include AGCO, Alamo Group, AL-KO, Ariens Company, Bad Boy Mowers, Black + Decker, Blount International, Bobcat Company, Briggs & Stratton, Carraro, Chevron Group, Cobra, Einhell Germany, Emak Group, ErkuntTraktorSanayii, E.ZICOM, Generac Power Systems, Greenworks Tools, Grey Technology (GTECH), Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology, Hitachi, Hustler Turf Equipment, Linea Tielle, LG, Lowe’s Corporation (Kobalt), Makita Corporation, Mamibot, Masport, McLane Manufacturing, Mean Green Products, MilagrowHumanTech, Moridge Manufacturing, Ningbo NGP Industry, Positec Tool (WORX), SCAG Power Equipment, Schiller Grounds Care, Shibaura, Snow Joe,STIGA, STIHL, SUMEC (Yard force), Swisher Acquisition, Techtronic Industries, Textron, Kobi Company, Turflynx, Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics), Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology, and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS).



The report also includes

1. The analysis of the US electric lawn mower market provides market size and growth rates for the forecast period 2019-2024.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the US electric lawn mower market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the US electric lawn mower market.

5. The study offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

