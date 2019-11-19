Europe Data Center Construction Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type of Construction, Tier Standard, and Industry Vertical

The Europe Data Center Construction Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 11. 0 Bn in 2018 end and is expected to touch a figure of nearly US$ 20. 1 Bn by 2027 end representing a CAGR of 7. 6% over the forecast period.

The market is expected to gain traction owing to a rise in investment towards the development of technologically superior data centers and thus, provide numerous profitable opportunities for the Europe data center construction market players operating in the market.



The mechanical design of a data center infrastructure comprises of various components required for data center cooling, as cooling of the data center is one of the crucial issue owing to the increasing heat demands by the high-density servers.The mechanical design segment comprises of equipment such as HVAC; condensate drains, leak detection system, fire suppression unit, and raised the floor for environmental control.



HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems help in controlling the ambient environment of the data centers, which includes humidity, temperature, air filtering, and air flow.Cooling in data centers utilizes a large portion of energy; thus, a proper HVAC system is a crucial decision in any data center construction.



These systems may comprise of rooftop units as well as distributed units which allow localized air cooling. Thus, the growing temperature along with the rise in energy prices is projected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for a mechanical design for the Europe data center construction market players operating in the Europe data center construction market during the coming years.



The Europe data center construction market by cooling equipment, the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems helps in controlling the ambient environment of the data centers, which includes humidity, temperature, air filtering, and air flow.It is a very critical component of any data center and is operated with other elements of data centers such as data storage, computing hardware, fire protection, cabling, power, and physical security.



Cooling in data centers utilizes a large portion of energy; thus, a proper HVAC system is an essential decision in any data center construction.These systems may comprise of rooftop units as well as distributed units which allow localized air cooling.



Furthermore, additional air handling and cooling may be needed between the racks. Thus, the cooling systems and equipment for data centers are expected to gain traction and subsequently, provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players operating in the Europe data center construction market during the forecast period.



For the Europe data center construction market by general construction type, the exterior design of any data center infrastructure is a crucial decision to make while selecting a general contractor for data center construction, this includes proper roofing, cladding, flooring, steel construction, and others.Apart from major cities, data centers are also built in remote locations, and factors such as weather conditions and infrastructure are taken into consideration during construction.



Furthermore, steel can be easily recycled and disassembled.On the other hand, the choice of flooring for data centers is also essential as per the requirements of data centers.



As a result, the Europe data center construction market is poised to offer numerous profitable business opportunities for the Europe data center construction market players during the forecast period.



The Europe data center construction market by electrical design, the data center comprises a hierarchy of electrical devices, which helps in transmitting power from a utility feed to server racks.Some of the essential tools include utility feeds, switchgear, generators, UPS, PDUs, and others.



Electrical supplies arriving at the data center infrastructure need to be transformed to a proper voltage level, which is performed by using a transformer.Whereas, switchgear helps in safely distributing power from the transformer or utility to the data center floor.



Furthermore, generators and Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) deliver temporary and longer-term backup power.Power Distribution Units (PDU) helps in transmitting electricity or power to racks as well as standalone systems.



Thus, the surge in demand for various electrical components for data center maintenance and operation is expected to provide significant business opportunities for the Europe data center construction market players during the forecast period.

