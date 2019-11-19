Europe Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Equipment Type; Dimension, End-use

The Europe semiconductor manufacturing equipment market accounted for US$ 4. 92 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2. 8% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 6. 53 Bn in 2027.

The integration of electronics in the automotive industry is the key driver that is propelling the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. Moreover, the rising demand for semiconductor in advanced automation, artificial intelligence, and IoT based applications are expected to boost the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market growth in the forecast period. Over the past two decades, automation in manufacturing has been a constant factor leading to transformation in the factory floor operations, manufacturing employment, as well as the dynamics of the manufacturing sector on the whole. Current trends in the manufacturing industry such as robotics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence have enabled the machines to match or even outpace humans in a range of activities including the cognitive activities that are required at various levels of manufacturing. Further, businesses across almost all industry verticals have realized the importance of IoT, communications, and sensors, and have paved the way for the integration of sensors into the devices. Huge demands are further anticipated to be burdened on the semiconductor industry. The growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment for satiating the exponentially rising needs for semiconductor in IoT based applications is therefore anticipated to grow at a rapid rate in the coming years and boost the opportunities for the market players, owing to this fact, the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance their capabilities and boost its position in the market.

The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is fragmented with the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years.In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market further.



For instance, a stable political climate leads to a few policies and regulatory changes in the European region.Policies in this region are beneficial for the growth of the business, which is one of the reasons behind the development of the semiconductor industry and IT industry in Europe.



However, after the occurrence of BREXIT, Europe has faced major political fluctuations, leading to various policy and regulation alteration.

Nonetheless, the region has managed to keep its political issue away from impacting the business growth in the European areas.The policies in Europe are certainly favorable for the growth of the market owing to the growing industrialization in the provinces, which includes the development of semiconductor components.



These initiative provide various benefits to the semiconductor manufacturing equipment based companies located in the region, thus, increasing the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

Based on end-use, the Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry segment is leading the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.The semiconductor manufacturing equipment produces materials using an electrical conductivity between a conductor and insulator.



These equipment are used in the fabrication site or facility set up by the Europe semiconductor manufacturers to facilitate the production of semiconductor products such as chips, image sensors, memory.Further, smart appliances include micro-electromechanical systems, microserver, Bluetooth low energy, and Wi-Fi.



These mechanical systems comprise of a comprehensive range of electronic and semiconductor items. Therefore, the players are looking ahead to broaden their manufacturing facility to deploy more semiconductor manufacturing equipment, to maintain a proper balance between demand and supply of semiconductors.

The overall semiconductor manufacturing equipment market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market based on all the segmentation provided for the Europe region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. Some of the players present in semiconductor manufacturing equipment market are Advantest Corporation, Applied Materials, Inc., ASML Holding N.V., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, KLA Corporation, Lam Research Corporation, Rudolph Technologies, Inc., Screen Holdings Co., Ltd., Teradyne Inc., and Tokyo Electron Ltd. among others.

