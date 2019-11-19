The Europe sleep apnea devices market is expected to reach US$ 2,804.7 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,515.5 Mn in 2017

The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8. 3% from 2018-2025. The growth of the sleep apnea devices market is primarily attributed to the increased patient base of sleep apnea and availability of technologically advanced diagnostic & therapeutic devices.

However, risks associated with sleep apnea is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.



On the other hand, adoption of telemedicine is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Europe sleep apnea devices market in the coming years.

The obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) syndrome is a highly widespread disorder that affects majorly to men, as compared to women.The OSA is associated with periodic episodes of partial or complete upper airway occlusion during sleep that results in marked sleep disturbance, excessive daytime sleepiness, irritability, morning headache, and other symptoms.



The sleep obstructive sleep apnea is strongly associated with a weakened neuropsychological function that reduced the quality of life and social functioning. OSA is a common disorder that affects an estimated 1.5 million adults in the UK. However, up to 85% population is undiagnosed, thus untreated. Undiagnosed OSA is closely associated with serious health problems, including hypertension, diabetes, stroke and heart diseases. Moreover, it increases the risk of road accidents, including fatal collisions.

UK is expected to have high risk of OSA and have good treatment provision in the country. According to the British Lung Foundation, the number of adults with OSA in the UK who are being treated was around 330,000, out of a total population of adults with OSA of around 1.5 million, in 2015. Europe has threefold the amount of people living with sleep apnea as the United States. Therefore, the impact of OAS is significantly higher in the region, which is the major reason for increasing the patient base of OSA in the region.

In 2017, the Polysomnography (PSG) segment held a largest market share of 70.2% of the sleep apnea devices market, by diagnostic devices. The segment is growing due to the combination of diagnosing the EEG and EOG and also the various user friendly functions. Additionally, the polysomnography is growing due it multifunction features, that are friendly and easy to use Furthermore, the oximeters segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

In 2017, the Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) segment held a largest market share of 52.2% of the sleep apnea devices market, by therapeutic device. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 as its cost efficient and advanced technology. Furthermore, the oral appliances segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

Europe sleep apnea devices market, based on end user was segmented into sleep laboratories & hospitals and home healthcare. In 2017, the sleep laboratories & hospitals segment held a largest market share of 88.5% of the sleep apnea devices market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to the technological advancements used for the treatment of angioplasty that depends on the therapeutic approaches. Hospitals also follows the regulations and standards according to the American Academy of Sleep Centres and provides reimbursements to the patients. However, the home healthcare segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 9.9% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2025.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for sleep apnea devices included in the report are, The National Center on Sleep Disorders Research (NCSDR), Department of Assessment of Medical Devices (SED), World Health Organization (WHO), The National Committee for the Evaluation of Medical Devices and Health Technologies (CNEDiMTS) and among others.

