The military sensors market is projected to grow from USD 24.7 billion in 2019 to USD 33.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2025

Some of the factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the military sensors market are increased defense spending of different countries to strengthen their defense capabilities. However, the formulation and implementation of various rules and regulations related to the transfer of weapons and associated technologies are expected to act as restraints for the growth of the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Sensors Market by Application, Platform, Component, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797010/?utm_source=GNW





The electronic warfare segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Based on application, the electronic warfare segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased procurement of fighter jets.



For instance, in June 2019, the US Government and Lockheed Martin entered into an agreement worth USD 34.0 billion for the procurement of 470 F-35 fighter jets.



The software segment of the military sensors market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on component, the software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025.Increasing demand for real-time processing and analyzing of data through artificial intelligence and machine learning is expected to drive the growth of the software segment of the military sensors market during the forecast period.



With the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the software used in military sensors can distinguish between two objects.



The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the military sensors market in 2019.

The North American region is expected to lead the military sensors market in 2019. The market in the region is highly competitive, owing to the presence of a large number of Original Component Manufacturers (OCMs) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as Raytheon Company (US), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), and TE Connectivity Ltd. (US) in the region. Increasing procurement of guided munition and military aircraft is expected to fuel the growth of the military sensors market in North America.



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants in the military sensors market is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1-35%; Tier 2-45%; and Tier 3-20%

• By Designation: C Level Executives-35%; Directors-25%; and Others-40%

• By Region: North America-45%; Europe-20%; Asia Pacific-30%; and Rest of the World-5%



Major players operating in the military sensors market are Honeywell International Inc. (US), TE Connectivity Ltd. (US), Thales Group (France), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Raytheon Company (US), Esterline Technologies Corporation (US), Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Norway), and BAE Systems plc (UK), among others.



Research Coverage

This market study covers the military sensors market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on platform, application, component, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants by providing them the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall military sensors market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region wise information about the applications wherein military sensors are used.



It also aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the military sensors market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797010/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.