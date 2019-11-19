The global beer processing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1%

from 2019, to reach USD 815. 4 billion by 2025. The global beer market is estimated to hold a market value of USD 660. 7 billion in 2019, while the global brewery equipment market is estimated at USD 16.

8 billion in 2019. The growing demand for premium and craft beer, an increasing number of microbreweries and brewpubs, and product innovations in the brewery equipment market are factors that further contribute to the growth of the beer processing market. Huge capital investment, high maintenance costs, and rising energy costs are projected to inhibit the growth of the brewery equipment market.



By beer type, the low alcohol beer segment in the beer market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the beer type segment, the beer market is segmented into lager, specialty beer, ale & stout, and low alcohol beer.The lager subsegment includes standard and premium lager.



At present, consumers opt for moderate alcohol intake, which provides profitable opportunities for the beer processors for new product launches and expansions. The consumers’ inclination toward low-alcohol or no-alcohol beer also provides a boost to the overall beer market as new microbreweries and brewpubs are opening globally, offering a variety of beer produced in small batches.



By distribution channel, the on-trade segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

The on-trade segment in the beer market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.5%, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The growing disposable income, increasing number of themed pubs, trendy bars, cafés, sophisticated restaurants, and rising adoption of western culture in developing countries has resulted in consumers paying more for beer products. Generally, the profit margins of beer processors, when selling to on-trade customers are twice those compared to selling to off-trade customers. Along with higher margins in the on-trade channels, a brewer’s products are presented in their best possible form.



By brewery type, the craft brewery segment in the brewery equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the brewery type segment, the brewery equipment market is segmented into microbrewery and craft brewery.There has been a rise in the demand for premium and flavored beer produced in small batches.



Consumers also prefer craft beer more as compared to traditional beer.This has led to an increase in the number of microbreweries and brewpubs around the globe.



Due to the rise in the number of microbreweries, the demand for microbrewery equipment is increasing, which, in turn, is driving the overall demand for equipment in craft breweries.



The Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period in the beer industry

The Asia Pacific region accounted for nearly 33% of the market share in the total beer volume market in 2018.The region is witnessing a growing trend of premiumization and low or no alcohol beer beverages due to its health benefits.



The region is marked by the presence of various large beer manufacturers including Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), Heineken N.V. (Netherlands), United Breweries (India), China Resources Snow Breweries Limited (China), and Carlsberg A/S (Denmark). Some of the beer equipment manufacturers present in this region include Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group (Germany), Krones (Germany), and Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co Ltd (China). China’s beer market continues to be the largest in the world.



North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the brewery equipment market

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period in the brewery equipment market due to the increasing investments by leading beer manufacturers for expansions.Also, the region is witnessing significant demand for craft beer.



Mexico is one of the most favorable markets for beer manufacturers to expand due to the rising demand for beer and easy availability of raw materials.According to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, the US was the second-largest beer producing country in the world in 2017 and is witnessing a significant rise in the number of breweries.



Due to these factors, the brewery equipment market witnesses a high growth rate in this region.



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier I - 40%, Tier II - 35%, and Tier III - 25%

• By Designation: C-level - 42%, D-level - 36%, and Others* - 22%

• By Region: Europe - 40%, Asia Pacific - 30%, North America - 20%, RoW – 10%

* Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.



Leading players profiled in this report



Brewery Equipment Manufacturers

• Alfa Laval (Sweden)

• GEA Group (Germany)

• Krones Group (Germany)

• Paul Mueller (US)

• Praj Industries (India)

• Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)



Beer Processors

• Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium)

• Carlsberg Group (Denmark)

• Heineken (Netherlands)

• Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd (Japan)

• Molson Coors Brewing Company (US)

• Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd (China)



Research Coverage

This report segments the beer processing market into (brewery equipment - equipment type, brewery type), and (beer market- beer type, price category, distribution channel) and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analysis—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the beer processing market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the beer processing market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and the key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the beer processing market is flourishing

