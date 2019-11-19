Global Organic Essential Oils Industry

Organic Essential Oils market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5. 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10. 7%. Orange Oil, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.7 Billion by the year 2025, Orange Oil will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$218.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$172.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Orange Oil will reach a market size of US$147.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aromantic Ltd.; Biolandes; Boutique Essential Oils Group (BEOG); Earthoil Plantations Ltd.; Eden Botanicals; EOAS Organics (Private) Limited; NHR Organic Oils; Now Foods; Organic Infusions Inc.; Plant Therapy Essential Oils; Starwest botanicals; Sydney Essential Oil Co. (SEOC)





IV. COMPETITION



AROMANTIC LTD.

BIOLANDES

BOUTIQUE ESSENTIAL OILS GROUP (BEOG)

EOAS ORGANICS (PRIVATE) LIMITED.

EARTHOIL PLANTATIONS

EDEN BOTANICALS

NHR ORGANIC OILS

NOW FOODS

ORGANIC INFUSIONS

PLANT THERAPY ESSENTIAL OILS

STARWEST BOTANICALS

SYDNEY ESSENTIAL OIL CO. (SEOC)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799283/?utm_source=GNW



