Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Industry

Oxygen Therapy Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2. 1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8. 3%. Oxygen Source, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.5 Billion by the year 2025, Oxygen Source will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$72.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$61.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Oxygen Source will reach a market size of US$176.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$596.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Becton, Dickinson and Company; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Chart Industries, Inc.; Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.; Inogen, Inc.; Invacare Corporation; Linde Healthcare; Philips Healthcare; Smiths Medical; Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation; Teleflex Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Medical Oxygen Equipment - A Review

Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Set for a Rapid Growth, Driven

by Rising Respiratory Disorders

Stationary Equipment Dominates the Market

Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market on a Growth Path

COPD- The Leading Application Market for Oxygen Therapy Equipment

Global Competitor Market Shares

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Aging Population - A Key Growth Propeller

Increasing Prevalence of Tobacco Smoking Drives the Demand for

Medical Oxygen Equipment Market

Rising Demand for Home-based Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Drives the Market for Home-

based Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

Technological Innovations to Spur Market Expansion

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Oxygen Source (Product) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Oxygen Source (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Oxygen Source (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Delivery Devices (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Delivery Devices (Product) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Delivery Devices (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Stationary (Portability) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Stationary (Portability) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Stationary (Portability) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Portable (Portability) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Portable (Portability) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Portable (Portability) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: COPD (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: COPD (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: COPD (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Asthma (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Asthma (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Asthma (Application) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Cystic Fibrosis (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Cystic Fibrosis (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Cystic Fibrosis (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Pneumonia (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Pneumonia (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Pneumonia (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Hospital (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Hospital (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Hospital (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Home Care (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Home Care (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Home Care (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 38: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 39: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Physician Offices (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Physician Offices (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Physician Offices (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 43: United States Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 44: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in the United States

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Portability: 2018

to 2025

Table 47: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in the United States

by Portability: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Portability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United States Oxygen Therapy Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: United States Oxygen Therapy Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 54: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 55: Canadian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Canadian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 57: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Canadian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Portability: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Canadian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market

Review by Portability in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Portability for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 61: Canadian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 63: Canadian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Canadian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 66: Canadian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 67: Japanese Market for Oxygen Therapy Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: Japanese Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Japanese Market for Oxygen Therapy Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Portability

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Portability for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: Japanese Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Portability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Oxygen

Therapy Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Japanese Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Oxygen

Therapy Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Japanese Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 79: Chinese Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 81: Chinese Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Chinese Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Portability for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Portability: 2009-2017

Table 84: Chinese Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market by

Portability: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 85: Chinese Demand for Oxygen Therapy Equipment in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Chinese Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Chinese Demand for Oxygen Therapy Equipment in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: Chinese Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Trends in European Pharmaceutical Packaging

Table 91: European Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 93: European Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: European Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 95: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: European Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: European Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Portability: 2018-2025

Table 98: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Europe in US$

Million by Portability: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: European Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Portability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: European Oxygen Therapy Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: European Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: European Oxygen Therapy Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 104: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: European Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 106: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in France by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: French Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 108: French Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in France by

Portability: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: French Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Portability: 2009-2017

Table 111: French Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Portability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 113: French Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: French Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 115: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 116: French Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: French Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 118: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: German Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 120: German Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Portability

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: German Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Portability: 2009-2017

Table 123: German Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Portability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: German Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 128: German Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 130: Italian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 132: Italian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Italian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Portability for the Period

2018-2025

Table 134: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Portability: 2009-2017

Table 135: Italian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market by

Portability: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 136: Italian Demand for Oxygen Therapy Equipment in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 138: Italian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Italian Demand for Oxygen Therapy Equipment in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Italian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Oxygen Therapy Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: United Kingdom Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Oxygen Therapy Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Portability for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Portability

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: United Kingdom Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Portability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Oxygen Therapy Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 149: United Kingdom Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 150: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Oxygen Therapy Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 152: United Kingdom Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 154: Spanish Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Spanish Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 156: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 157: Spanish Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Portability: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Spanish Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market

Review by Portability in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 159: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Portability for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 160: Spanish Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 162: Spanish Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Spanish Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 165: Spanish Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 166: Russian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Russia by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Russian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Russian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Portability: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Russia by

Portability: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Russian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Portability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Russian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 174: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Russian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 177: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 178: Rest of Europe Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 179: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Rest of Europe Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Rest of Europe Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Portability:

2018-2025

Table 182: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Portability: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Europe Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Portability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Europe Oxygen Therapy Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 185: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Europe Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Europe Oxygen Therapy Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 188: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Europe Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 190: Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 191: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Produc¬t: 2009-2017

Table 195: Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by

Portability: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Portability: 2009-2017

Table 198: Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Portability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 200: Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 202: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 203: Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 205: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Australian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 207: Australian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Portability

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Australian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Portability: 2009-2017

Table 210: Australian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Portability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Australian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 213: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Australian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 216: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 217: Indian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Indian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 219: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 220: Indian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Portability: 2018 to 2025

Table 221: Indian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market

Review by Portability in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 222: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Portability for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 223: Indian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 224: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 225: Indian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Indian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 227: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 228: Indian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 229: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 230: South Korean Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 231: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Portability for the Period 2018-2025

Table 233: South Korean Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Portability: 2009-2017

Table 234: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Portability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 236: South Korean Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 237: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 239: South Korean Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 240: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 241: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Oxygen Therapy

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 242: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 243: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Oxygen Therapy

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Portability for the Period 2018-2025

Table 245: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Portability for the Period 2009-2017

Table 246: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Portability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 247: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Oxygen Therapy Equipment in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 248: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 249: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Oxygen Therapy Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 251: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 252: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 253: Latin American Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 254: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 255: Latin American Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 256: Latin American Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 257: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis in



