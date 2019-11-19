Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Industry
Oxygen Therapy Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2. 1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8. 3%. Oxygen Source, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799295/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.5 Billion by the year 2025, Oxygen Source will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$72.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$61.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Oxygen Source will reach a market size of US$176.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$596.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Becton, Dickinson and Company; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Chart Industries, Inc.; Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.; Inogen, Inc.; Invacare Corporation; Linde Healthcare; Philips Healthcare; Smiths Medical; Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation; Teleflex Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799295/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Medical Oxygen Equipment - A Review
Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Set for a Rapid Growth, Driven
by Rising Respiratory Disorders
Stationary Equipment Dominates the Market
Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market on a Growth Path
COPD- The Leading Application Market for Oxygen Therapy Equipment
Global Competitor Market Shares
Oxygen Therapy Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Aging Population - A Key Growth Propeller
Increasing Prevalence of Tobacco Smoking Drives the Demand for
Medical Oxygen Equipment Market
Rising Demand for Home-based Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Drives the Market for Home-
based Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market
Technological Innovations to Spur Market Expansion
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Oxygen Source (Product) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Oxygen Source (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Oxygen Source (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Delivery Devices (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Delivery Devices (Product) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Delivery Devices (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Stationary (Portability) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Stationary (Portability) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Stationary (Portability) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Portable (Portability) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Portable (Portability) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Portable (Portability) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: COPD (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: COPD (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: COPD (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Asthma (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Asthma (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Asthma (Application) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Cystic Fibrosis (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Cystic Fibrosis (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Cystic Fibrosis (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Pneumonia (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Pneumonia (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Pneumonia (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Hospital (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Hospital (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Hospital (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Home Care (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Home Care (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Home Care (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 38: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 39: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Physician Offices (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Physician Offices (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Physician Offices (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 43: United States Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 44: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in the United States
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Portability: 2018
to 2025
Table 47: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in the United States
by Portability: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Portability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States Oxygen Therapy Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: United States Oxygen Therapy Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 55: Canadian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Canadian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 57: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Canadian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Portability: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Canadian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market
Review by Portability in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Portability for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 61: Canadian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 63: Canadian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Canadian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 66: Canadian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 67: Japanese Market for Oxygen Therapy Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: Japanese Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Japanese Market for Oxygen Therapy Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Portability
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Portability for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: Japanese Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Portability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Oxygen
Therapy Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Japanese Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Oxygen
Therapy Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Japanese Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 79: Chinese Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 81: Chinese Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Chinese Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Portability for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Portability: 2009-2017
Table 84: Chinese Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market by
Portability: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 85: Chinese Demand for Oxygen Therapy Equipment in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Chinese Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Chinese Demand for Oxygen Therapy Equipment in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 90: Chinese Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Trends in European Pharmaceutical Packaging
Table 91: European Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 93: European Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: European Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 95: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: European Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: European Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Portability: 2018-2025
Table 98: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Europe in US$
Million by Portability: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: European Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Portability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: European Oxygen Therapy Equipment Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: European Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: European Oxygen Therapy Equipment Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 104: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: European Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 106: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: French Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 108: French Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in France by
Portability: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: French Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Portability: 2009-2017
Table 111: French Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Portability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 113: French Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: French Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 115: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 116: French Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: French Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 118: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: German Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 120: German Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Portability
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: German Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Portability: 2009-2017
Table 123: German Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Portability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: German Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 128: German Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 129: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 130: Italian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 132: Italian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Italian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Portability for the Period
2018-2025
Table 134: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Portability: 2009-2017
Table 135: Italian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market by
Portability: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 136: Italian Demand for Oxygen Therapy Equipment in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Italian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Italian Demand for Oxygen Therapy Equipment in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 141: Italian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Oxygen Therapy Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: United Kingdom Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Oxygen Therapy Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Portability for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Portability
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: United Kingdom Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Portability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Oxygen Therapy Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 149: United Kingdom Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Oxygen Therapy Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 152: United Kingdom Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 154: Spanish Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Spanish Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 156: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 157: Spanish Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Portability: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Spanish Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market
Review by Portability in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 159: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Portability for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 160: Spanish Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 162: Spanish Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Spanish Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 165: Spanish Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 166: Russian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Russia by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Russian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Russian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Portability: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Russia by
Portability: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 171: Russian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Portability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Russian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 174: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Russian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 177: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 178: Rest of Europe Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 179: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 180: Rest of Europe Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Rest of Europe Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Portability:
2018-2025
Table 182: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Portability: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Europe Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Portability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Rest of Europe Oxygen Therapy Equipment Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 185: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Rest of Europe Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Rest of Europe Oxygen Therapy Equipment Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 188: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of Europe Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 190: Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 191: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Produc¬t: 2009-2017
Table 195: Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Portability: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Portability: 2009-2017
Table 198: Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Portability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 200: Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 202: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 203: Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 204: Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 205: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Australian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 207: Australian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Portability
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Australian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Portability: 2009-2017
Table 210: Australian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Portability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Australian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 213: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Australian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 216: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 217: Indian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Indian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 219: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 220: Indian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Portability: 2018 to 2025
Table 221: Indian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market
Review by Portability in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 222: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Portability for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 223: Indian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 224: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 225: Indian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Indian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 227: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 228: Indian Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 229: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 230: South Korean Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 231: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Portability for the Period 2018-2025
Table 233: South Korean Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Portability: 2009-2017
Table 234: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Portability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 236: South Korean Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 237: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 239: South Korean Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 240: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 241: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Oxygen Therapy
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 242: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 243: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Oxygen Therapy
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Portability for the Period 2018-2025
Table 245: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Portability for the Period 2009-2017
Table 246: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Portability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 247: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Oxygen Therapy Equipment in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 248: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 249: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 250: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Oxygen Therapy Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 251: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 252: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 253: Latin American Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 254: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 255: Latin American Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 256: Latin American Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 257: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799295/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.