Global Oxygenated Solvents Industry
Oxygenated Solvents market worldwide is projected to grow by US$15. 2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 5%. Alcohols, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.3 Billion by the year 2025, Alcohols will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$531.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$453 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Alcohols will reach a market size of US$365.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Arkema Group; BASF SE; Celanese Corporation; China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC); DowDuPont, Inc.; Eastman Chemical Company; ExxonMobil Chemical Company; Huntsman Corporation; Jilin Xingyun Chemical Co., Ltd.; LG Chem; LyondellBasell Industries NV; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; Monument Chemical Inc.; Nan Ya Plastics Corporation; Oxea GmbH; Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS); Reliance Industries Ltd.; Royal Dutch Shell PLC; Sasol SA; Solvay SA; Vertec Biosolvents, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Organic Solvents: Robust Use Case in Paints, Adhesive,
Coloring, Cleaning, Pharmaceutical & Personal Care Products
Oxygenated Solvents: Widely Used Form of Organic Solvents
Uptrend in Industrial Solvents Sector Creates Conducive
Environment
Bio-Based Solvents to Drive Future Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Oxygenated Solvents Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Alcohols: The Largest Product Vertical
Ethanol: Least Toxic and Most Widely Used Alcohol Solvent
MEK Consumption Volumes Remain Robust
Growth Levers Intact for Glycol Ethers
Gains for Dimethyl Esters to Continue
Paints & Coatings: Most Established Application Segment for
Oxygenated Solvents
Oxygenated Solvents Play Critical Role in Manufacturing and
Administering of Pharmaceuticals
Solvents: Resolving the Toughest Challenges in Industrial Cleaning
Household Cleaning Made Easier with Oxygenated Solvents
Solvents Gain Traction in Agrochemicals and Oil & Flavor
Extraction
Expanding Use Case in Personal Care Products
New Research Seeks to Prove Solvent?s Role in Skin Improvement
Tightening Regulatory Scenario Amid Growing Concerns Over Toxic
Impact
Household Solvents Identified as Potentially Hazardous Waste
Rising Concerns Over VOCs in Solvent-based Coatings
Canada Acknowledges Three Ketone Solvents as Harmful
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Solvents: Introduction, Types, Uses and Benefits
Oxygenated Solvents: Introduction and Types
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Oxygenated Solvents Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Oxygenated Solvents Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Alcohols (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Alcohols (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Alcohols (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Esters (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Esters (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Esters (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Glycols (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Glycols (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Glycols (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Glycol Ethers (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Glycol Ethers (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Glycol Ethers (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Ketones (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Ketones (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Ketones (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Bio & Green Solvents (Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Bio & Green Solvents (Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Bio & Green Solvents (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Paints & Coatings (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Paints & Coatings (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Paints & Coatings (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Cleaners (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Cleaners (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Cleaners (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Crop Protection (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Crop Protection (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Crop Protection (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Personal Care (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Personal Care (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Personal Care (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Lubricants (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 38: Lubricants (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Lubricants (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Oxygenated Solvents Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 43: United States Oxygenated Solvents Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Oxygenated Solvents Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Oxygenated Solvents Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Oxygenated Solvents Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Oxygenated Solvents Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Oxygenated Solvents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Canadian Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Canadian Oxygenated Solvents Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 54: Canadian Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Oxygenated Solvents: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Oxygenated Solvents in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Japanese Oxygenated Solvents Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Oxygenated Solvents Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Oxygenated Solvents Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Oxygenated Solvents in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Oxygenated Solvents Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Oxygenated Solvents Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 67: European Oxygenated Solvents Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 68: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Oxygenated Solvents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 71: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Oxygenated Solvents Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 74: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: European Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 76: Oxygenated Solvents Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: French Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: French Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Oxygenated Solvents Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 80: French Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 82: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: German Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: German Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: German Oxygenated Solvents Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 88: Italian Oxygenated Solvents Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: Italian Oxygenated Solvents Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Italian Demand for Oxygenated Solvents in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Oxygenated Solvents Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: Italian Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 94: United Kingdom Market for Oxygenated Solvents: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Oxygenated Solvents Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: United Kingdom Oxygenated Solvents Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Oxygenated Solvents in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: United Kingdom Oxygenated Solvents Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 100: Spanish Oxygenated Solvents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Spanish Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 102: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Spanish Oxygenated Solvents Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 105: Spanish Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 106: Russian Oxygenated Solvents Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 108: Russian Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Russian Oxygenated Solvents Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Oxygenated Solvents Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 111: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 112: Rest of Europe Oxygenated Solvents Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 113: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Europe Oxygenated Solvents Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Rest of Europe Oxygenated Solvents Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 116: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 117: Rest of Europe Oxygenated Solvents Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Asia-Pacific Oxygenated Solvents Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 119: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Oxygenated Solvents Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Oxygenated Solvents Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Oxygenated Solvents Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Oxygenated Solvents Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 127: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Australian Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 129: Australian Oxygenated Solvents Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Australian Oxygenated Solvents Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 133: Indian Oxygenated Solvents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Indian Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 135: Oxygenated Solvents Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Indian Oxygenated Solvents Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Oxygenated Solvents Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 138: Indian Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 139: Oxygenated Solvents Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: South Korean Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Oxygenated Solvents Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: South Korean Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Oxygenated Solvents:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oxygenated Solvents Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Oxygenated Solvents in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 149: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oxygenated Solvents Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Latin American Oxygenated Solvents Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 152: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Latin American Oxygenated Solvents Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 154: Latin American Oxygenated Solvents Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Latin American Oxygenated Solvents Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 157: Latin American Demand for Oxygenated Solvents in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Oxygenated Solvents Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Latin American Oxygenated Solvents Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 160: Argentinean Oxygenated Solvents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 161: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 162: Argentinean Oxygenated Solvents Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Argentinean Oxygenated Solvents Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 164: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 165: Argentinean Oxygenated Solvents Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 166: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 167: Brazilian Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 168: Brazilian Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Oxygenated Solvents Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 170: Brazilian Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 171: Brazilian Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 172: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Mexican Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 174: Mexican Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Mexican Oxygenated Solvents Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 177: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 178: Rest of Latin America Oxygenated Solvents Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 180: Rest of Latin America Oxygenated Solvents Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Rest of Latin America Oxygenated Solvents Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Oxygenated Solvents Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 183: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 184: The Middle East Oxygenated Solvents Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 185: Oxygenated Solvents Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 186: The Middle East Oxygenated Solvents Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: The Middle East Oxygenated Solvents Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: The Middle East Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 189: Oxygenated Solvents Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 190: The Middle East Oxygenated Solvents Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 191: Oxygenated Solvents Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 192: The Middle East Oxygenated Solvents Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 193: Iranian Market for Oxygenated Solvents: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 194: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Iranian Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Oxygenated Solvents in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Iranian Oxygenated Solvents Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 199: Israeli Oxygenated Solvents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 200: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Israeli Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Israeli Oxygenated Solvents Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 203: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 204: Israeli Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 205: Saudi Arabian Oxygenated Solvents Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Saudi Arabian Oxygenated Solvents Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 208: Saudi Arabian Demand for Oxygenated Solvents in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Oxygenated Solvents Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Saudi Arabian Oxygenated Solvents Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 211: Oxygenated Solvents Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: United Arab Emirates Oxygenated Solvents Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 213: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Oxygenated Solvents Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: United Arab Emirates Oxygenated Solvents Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 216: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 217: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Rest of Middle East Oxygenated Solvents Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 219: Rest of Middle East Oxygenated Solvents Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 221: Rest of Middle East Oxygenated Solvents Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 222: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 223: African Oxygenated Solvents Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 224: Oxygenated Solvents Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 225: African Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: African Oxygenated Solvents Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 227: Oxygenated Solvents Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 228: Oxygenated Solvents Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ARKEMA GROUP
BASF SE
CELANESE CORPORATION
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
DOWDUPONT
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
EXXONMOBIL CHEMICAL COMPANY
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION
JILIN XINGYUN CHEMICAL
LG CHEM
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION
MITSUI CHEMICALS
MONUMENT CHEMICAL
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION
OXEA GMBH
PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
SASOL SA
SOLVAY SA
VERTEC BIOSOLVENTS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
