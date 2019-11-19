Global chronic care management solution market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2019-2025

The report on the global chronic care management solution market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global chronic care management solution market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2019-2025.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chronic Care Management Solution Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796498/?utm_source=GNW

The study on chronic care management solution market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on chronic care management solution market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global chronic care management solution market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global chronic care management solution market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Increasing occurrences of chronic disease

• Rising awareness about healthcare management service

• Increasing cardiovascular disorder, cancer, and neurological disorder

2) Restraints

• Lack of adherence among chronic patients

3) Opportunities

• The increasing prevalence of chronic disease by both developed and developing countries



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global chronic care management solution market is segmented on the basis of service, component, platform, and end-user.



The Global Chronic Care Management Solution Market by Service

• Consulting service

• Educational implementation service

• Implementation service

• Other services



The Global Chronic Care Management Solution Market by Component

• Software

• Solution



The Global Chronic Care Management Solution Market by Platform

• Cloud-based

• On-premise



The Global Chronic Care Management Solution Market by End-user

• Healthcare providers

• Payers

• Other end-user



Company Profiles

• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

• Pegasystems Inc.

• Infosys Limited

• Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

• Chronic Care Management, Inc.

• Vivify Health, Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• EXL Service Holdings, Inc.

• ScienceSoft USA Corporation

• NextGen Healthcare, Inc.



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the chronic care management solution market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the chronic care management solution market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global chronic care management solution market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796498/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.