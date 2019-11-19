Global Project Logistics Market: About this market This project logistics market analysis considers sales from transportation, warehousing, and other services. Our study also finds the sales of project logistics in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

In 2019, the transportation segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as customized and innovative transportation solutions will play a significant role in the transportation segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global project logistics market report looks at factors such as an increase in the number of construction activities, complexities related to in-house logistics operations, and growing demand for project logistics from the automotive industry. However, high investments and operational costs, lack of infrastructural facilities, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the project logistics industry over the forecast period.



Global Project Logistics Market: Overview

Growing demand for project logistics from the automotive industry

Growing consumer demand for automobiles has compelled automobile manufacturers to increase their production volumes. Major players in the automobile industry are setting up new production plants across the world. The easy availability of cheap labor and raw materials in developing countries such as China and India are attracting investments from automobile manufacturers. With the emergence of new automobile production plants, the demand for project logistics will increase which will lead to the expansion of the global project logistics market at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Rising adoption of augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI)

AR and Al are continuously influencing various sectors, which results in the constant evolution of process efficiency and deliverables. A supply chain is one of the most popular domains where AR and Al are finding prominence. With the increasing developments in contextual computing, AR is emerging as an essential logistics tool that can improve the process efficiency and quality, minimizing risks, and significantly decreasing the pressure involved in manual handling. AR enhances the operations in warehouses by efficiently displaying information and integrating with warehouse management systems for real-time operations. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global project logistics market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading project logistics manufacturers, that include C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DB Vertrieb GmbH, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Also, the project logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

