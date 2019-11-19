The global commercial aircraft avionics systems market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

Global Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems Market: About this market This commercial aircraft avionic systems market analysis considers sales from both FCS, CN&S, FMS, and AHMS.

Our study also finds the sales of commercial aircraft avionic systems in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2019, the FCS segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as technological advancements along with enhanced aircraft performance will play a significant role in the FCS segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global commercial aircraft avionics systems market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for commercial aircraft, development of technologically advanced next-generation aircraft components, lower operational and maintenance cost, and better safety due to the integration of advanced electronic technologies and launch of advanced avionics systems. However, complications associated with malfunctioning, delays in delivery or ordered aircraft, and vulnerability to security threats may hamper the growth of the commercial aircraft avionic systems industry over the forecast period.



Global Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems Market: Overview

Lower operational and maintenance cost and better safety due to the integration of advanced electronic technologies

Operators experience delays in services or incur losses by aircraft that are grounded for maintenance purposes. This compels them to minimize the risks and frequency of failures by conducting regular checks on aircraft. Also, excessive fuel consumption is another concern. These factors are encouraging operators to incorporate advanced electronic systems. Advanced electronic systems such as associated display systems and aircraft interface device are used to address these issues by developing fuel-efficient aircraft. Thus, the integration of advanced electronic technologies will lead to the expansion of the global commercial aircraft avionics systems market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Development of electric aircraft

Hybrid and electric propulsion technologies are a trend in the global transportation industry. R&D activities in the field of battery technology have resulted in the development of solid-state batteries, which have improved the range of electric vehicles. The presence of stringent emission norms and the focus of manufacturers to reduce emissions have led to the incorporation of battery propulsion technologies in aircraft. The successful integration of batteries into conventional aircraft has resulted in the development of hybrid aircraft. Many vendors, such as Rolls-Royce and Boeing, are focusing on developing electric and hybrid-electric aircraft to improve operational and fuel consumption efficiency. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global commercial aircraft avionic systems market is fairly concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial aircraft avionic systems manufacturers, that include Cobham Plc, Curtiss-Wright Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Safran SA, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and United Technologies Corp.

Also, the commercial aircraft avionic systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

