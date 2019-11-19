Global Construction Management Software Market: About this market This construction management software market analysis considers sales from both on-premises and cloud-based deployment.

Our study also finds the sales of construction management software in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2019, the cloud-based segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as inherent ease of use, profitability, agility, and innovation in cloud security will play a significant role in the cloud-based segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global construction management software market report looks at factors such as increasing requirements for large-scale project management, reduction in the design time, and growth of the global construction market. However, challenges from open-source platforms, interoperability issues, networking and connectivity issues, and resistance to adopt modern technology may hamper the growth of the construction management software industry over the forecast period.



Global Construction Management Software Market: Overview

Increasing requirements for large-scale project management

There is an increase in the demand for large-scale project management and large-scale construction project management solutions. This is encouraging the organizations to increasingly adopt construction management software as it helps in maintaining a regular follow-up and managing resources by automating the process. This automation of operations not only boosts productivity by minimizing the response time but also increases connectivity so that organizations can handle project-related inquiries easily and effectively. Thus, the increasing requirement for large-scale project management will lead to the expansion of the global construction management software market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

Application of lean management in construction management

The concept of lean management is in its initial stages of adoption in the construction management software market. The principal reason for the adoption of lean management practices in construction portfolio management is the necessity to eliminate the waste within the project portfolio and use resources to provide the most productive output possible. Lean management techniques run as an internal program to reduce wastage on the construction site, in project management processes, and in the IT project portfolio. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global construction management software market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading construction management software manufacturers, that Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Buildertrend Solutions Inc., Computer Methods International Corp., ConstructConnect Inc., Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Procore Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, and Trimble Inc.

Also, the construction management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

