Global Fresh Cranberries Market: About this market This fresh cranberries market analysis considers sales from both inorganic and organic types. Our study also finds the sales of fresh cranberries in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

In 2019, the inorganic segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as low cost of inorganic cranberries will play a significant role in the inorganic segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global fresh cranberries market report looks at factors such as growing awareness of benefits of consuming fresh cranberries, increasing use of fresh cranberries in different applications, and growth of organized retail. However, rising demand for dried cranberries, use of chemicals and pesticides to grow cranberries, and seasonal supply and demand may hamper the growth of the fresh cranberries industry over the forecast period.



Global Fresh Cranberries Market: Overview

Growing awareness of the benefits of consuming fresh cranberries

Fresh cranberries are good for health as they contain antioxidants and nutrient content. They are good for cardiovascular health and enable regulation of blood sugar levels as they are rich in nutrients such as vitamin K and vitamin A. They are also rich in fiber, manganese, pantothenic acid, copper, and vitamin C. Cranberries are superfoods because they can be consumed to treat a wide range of deficiencies and diseases. Thus, the growing awareness of the benefits of consuming fresh cranberries will lead to the expansion of the global fresh cranberries market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The advent of smart packaging

Smart packaging is a technology that helps package food items, such as fruits and vegetables, to retain freshness and the quality of food. Advances in packaging fresh food produce, such as fresh cranberries. can increase shelf life and, therefore, sales. Market vendors are increasingly adopting smart packaging technologies, such as modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), active packaging (AP), and intelligent packaging (IP) technologies to package fresh cranberries. Smart packaging also helps in monitoring and controlling environment changes during packing and storing and minimizing food wastage due to spillage and leakage. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global fresh cranberries market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fresh cranberries manufacturers, that include BerryWorld Ltd., Cape Blanco Cranberries Inc., Cape Cod Select, Decas Cranberry Products Inc., Dole Food Co. Inc., Fresh Meadows Cranberries, Habelman Bros. Co., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Seaview Cranberries Inc., and Wetherby Cranberry Co.

Also, the fresh cranberries market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

