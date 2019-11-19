New Grill & Tandoori Menu at Sunset Grill Restaurant in Phuket

Sunset Grill - One of the best Phuket restaurants for sunset views Sunset Grill - Grilled Phuket Rock Lobster Sunset Grill - Tandoori Chicken

PHUKET , PHUKET, THAILAND, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunset Grill, the signature restaurant at Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort, continues its reputation as one of the best restaurants in Phuket with the launch of a delicious, innovative new menu that caters to the diverse palates of travelers visiting Phuket.Located on the hilltop overlooking Kamala Beach, Sunset Grill is popular on Phuket island for its Prime Cuts and fresh local seafood. Launched on 18 November 2019, the new menu goes back to its roots with a more traditional grill menu, as well as innovative meals from a charcoal-fired tandoori oven. The end result is beautifully presented dishes made from wholesome ingredients that burst with a variety of fresh flavors.Meticulously curated, the menu incorporates new signature items designed by Executive Chef Mario Caramella, including the best Wagyu Beef Wellington in Phuket, and captivating tandoori items by Indian Sous Chef Raj Hans. Diners with refined palates will enjoy signature dishes such as the delicate Confit of Duck Leg, cooked to perfection with the meat sliding off the bone. The meal is served with lentil stew, pomegranate syrup and “Mumbai Dust.” Tandoori lovers will relish in the authentic flavors of the Achari fish tikka, a tangy curried fish with mint chutney.Other creative items on the Sunset Grill menu include vegetarian options such as Green Pea Tikki, which are pan-fried light and fluffy cakes served with a tart tamarind sauce, and the Cold Cantaloupe Melon Soup, a luscious combination of chilled soup served with crispy Parma ham, Thai basil and pine nuts. A meal at Sunset Grill is a truly exquisite experience, and spending an evening here sampling menu items is truly one of the great things to do in Phuket The elegant setting of the signature restaurant at Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort is further enhanced by the outstanding views and personal touches refined by the staff. Featuring stunning 180 degree floor-to-ceiling windows and a warm, inviting ambiance, Sunset Grill has recently had a refurbishment of fixtures and fittings that elevates the experience. The venue is one of the most well known Phuket restaurants to savor mesmerizing sunset views over the Andaman Sea.The new menu at Sunset Grill is part of an overall strategy to diversify the cuisine in the hotel and features flavors that will appeal to a wide range of travelers to Phuket, including the Indian and Middle-Eastern markets that are currently seeing a large increase in arrivals to the island.“Our menus offer a variety of authentic local and International comfort foods made with premium quality ingredients,” said Mario Caramella, Executive Chef of Hyatt Regency Resort Phuket. “Our guests can now enjoy juicy prime cuts and sustainably sourced seafood from the traditional grill or with an aromatic twist from the charcoal-fired tandoori oven.”Sunset Grill is open to the public and and the restaurant is currently offering an exclusive deal on the Chope restaurant booking app with ฿500 off with minimum spend of ฿2,500. Diners can book direct viabit.ly/BOOKSUNGRILL



