Global Modular Construction Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends-Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Modular Construction – Global Market Share, Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Strategies and Forecast To 2026”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Modular Construction Market 2019-2026



Market Overview:

Modular construction is the process of building an off-site construction with the use of factory-produced pre-engineered building units that are designed to the same codes and standards as conventionally built facilities but constructed in half the time. The modular units may include complete rooms, parts of rooms or separate serviced units like toilets or elevators. The buildings constructed are produced in modules that are put together on-site and meet the specifications of the sophisticated site-built facilities with identical designing as compared to the on-site construction module.

The factory-controlled processes of modular construction provide many advantages as compared to the traditionally constructed buildings like fewer site disturbances, less construction time, safer construction, reduced construction schedule, less material waste, greater flexibility, and reuse and less waste generation. The modular constructions are monitored regularly and ensure good-quality of final products. The modules can also be replaced or recycled during renovation activities, making it more user-friendly and popular among the customers. Rising demand for affordable rate infrastructure and the growing urbanization is rapidly increasing the modular construction market.

The global modular construction market report mentions the increase in the growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2019-2026. The market is expected to grow at a faster pace as the recent trends, market size and development status have been studied in the report. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis that includes potential entrants, suppliers, buyers, substitutes and industry competitors, provides critical information and insight to know more about the Modular construction market. In recent years, the volumetric construction of the modules of a building has also increased.

Top Key Vendors:

FRAMECAD Limited

Unipods LLC

Red Sea Housing

DRM Investments LTD

Modulines

Global Africa Prefabricated Building Solution (Pty) Ltd

DuBox Precast Products Industrial LLC

Rabiah & Nassar Group (Zamil Industrial)

Kwikspace Modular Buildings (Pty) Ltd

MODCON Global

Modular Site Solutions (Pty) Ltd.

DMS Africa

Dynamic African Projects (DAP)

Speed House Group

Market Segmentation:

The global modular construction market production and comparison based on the type has been carried out in the report for the period from 2014-2026. The segmentation based on type can be split into Market Profile of Roof & Floors, Market Profile of Walls,

Market Profile of Columns & Beams, and other types of product. Furthermore, based on the market segmentation by application for the period from 2014-2026 the product market can be categorized as Residential, Industrial and Commercial. The key drivers in the market are focused on expanding the market for modular construction as the process is cost-effective due to less number of labour on the on-site construction. Hence, time-saving construction methods are propelling the growth of the global modular construction market.

Regional Overview:

The report highlights the countries based on the production, consumption, revenue, and market share for the period 2014-2019. These countries include Germany, UK, France, Spain, Indonesia, Poland, Russia, Italy, Turkey, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Malaysia, the Philippines, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Vietnam, Thailand, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. The rise in the investment opportunities and favourable government policies are positively impacting the market dynamics, supply chain and the competitive landscape of the modular construction market. The rapid industrialization and technological innovations and advancements will further optimize the performance of the modular construction market making it more widely used in the downstream applications.

Industry News:

RamTech Building Systems of Mansfield, TX has announced the completion of two permanent modular buildings for the First Baptist Church in Texas. The first building is a 10,624 sq.ft. facility for adults and the second building is a 16,000 sq.ft. space with two worship areas, six classrooms, and restrooms.

