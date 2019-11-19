Global Heroin (CAS 561-27-3) Market: key Vendors, Trends & Forecast to 2019-2024

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heroin (CAS 561-27-3) Industry 2019-2024

Heroin, or chemically referred to as diamorphine, is an opioid by nature. It is generally known as a recreational drug due to its euphoric effects. Metabolized by the liver, its action onset takes place within minutes. Hence, the tendency for addiction is high. Although heroin generally regarded as a drug of abuse, its medicinal benefits are less known by people. Heroin is a chemical derivative of morphine that is extracted from seeds of opium poppy plants. It acts on the opioid receptors in our body that are located in areas of our brain that controls pain and pleasure sensations, and control breathing, sleeping, and heart rate.

The dose in which heroin is consumed demines its action on the body. Heroin, in a controlled dose as prescribed a medical practitioner, is used as an analgesic. Hence, under certain critical medical conditions where morphine is not a drug of choice, heroin is often observed to be a substitute. In addition, heroin, in a small dose, is used in opioid replacement therapy, where heroin itself is used in strategic ways to treat its addition issues. The increase in awareness of medical benefits of heroin is expected to propel the global and China heroin market.

Other forces that are likely to surge the market are high production rate of legal opium, increase in pharmaceutical research activities, and a growing number of patients suffering from chronic pain. On the downside, lack of awareness regarding its medical benefits can hinder the global and China heroin market growth.

Industry News

September 2019

The National Institutes of Health, a renowned medical research center in the US, awarded nearly $1 billion for research and development, to battle addiction and find more effective solutions for treating chronic pain. The increase in R&D activities to surge the adoption rate of heroin by research centers.

December 2018

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is a government agency of Oklahoma that works to minimize the abuse of controlled substances via law enforcement, received $1.8 million funds from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services to investigate the distribution and trafficking of heroin, methamphetamine, and opioids in Oklahoma. Governments, across the world, are observed to take deliberate steps in preventing drug abuse. Entrepreneurs eye this a scope for the heroin market to grow, as these strict measures, in turn, lead to R&D that use heroin to device better solutions for opioid replacement therapy.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific market to exhibit remarkable growth. China is expected to spearhead the regional market, generating high turnover over a specified period. China is the greatest producer of heroin. It is a major hub for the synthesis of acetic anhydride, which is one of the precursor chemicals used in the synthesis of heroin. China is reported to produce over 100,000 metric tons of acetic anhydride per year and imports additional 20,000 metric tons from the US and Singapore. Reports suggest that acetic anhydride is then diverted from China to refineries of morphine and heroin in the Golden Triangle. These factors are expected to benefit the China heroin market. Additionally, an extensive amount of research and development activities and the presence of eminent pharmaceutical companies that are encouraging developments in treating chronic pain and drug abuse are expected to bolster the China market expansion.

