Cardiologist and Professor of Medicine Dr. Jeffrey S. Borer to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are several different elements that can be part of the focus of a doctor. It's not just seeing patients; there is the need to teach and the opportunity to create new knowledge through research.

Throughout his 50 year career, Dr. Jeffrey S. Borer has combined all three.

“I enjoy patient care because I like the people,” says Dr. Borer. “The teaching is fun; you have to think very carefully about what it is you know and how to present it so that what you know can be understood and assimilated by others. But most of all I enjoy creating new knowledge through involvement in research. That's exciting. There never will be quite enough knowledge.”

Dr. Borer is a cardiologist and Professor of Medicine, Cell Biology, Radiology, Surgery and Public Health at the State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate Medical University and Schools of Medicine and Public Health.

Rated in the Top 1 Percent Physicians by U.S. News & World Report LP in Cardiology, Dr. Borer first was nationally and internationally acclaimed for his work in establishing the benefits of nitroglycerin during heart attacks, beginning at a time it was considered inappropriate to give this drug during a heart attack. Later, he was instrumental in the development of real-time radionuclide cineangiography and its application during exercise, which made him a household name in cardiology, allowing doctors for the first time to see abnormalities of heart function as they occur during exercise. This development profoundly changed the way cardiology was practiced.

“When I was in college, I was very interested in athletics and sports,” recalls Dr. Borer. “I participated and enjoyed it. As a result I became interested in muscle physiology. When I began medical school, I remember seeing family members and friends with heart disease who were told to stay on the sidelines. They might live a long while, but they couldn't participate. I thought that was really the most terrible thing that could befall someone, so I decided to shift my focus to the heart, also a muscle. Consequently, I’ve dedicated my career to minimizing the impact of heart disease.”

Dr. Borer’s career has taken him from Brooklyn, where he was raised, to Harvard College (where he majored in Government) to Cornell Medical College for his MD, to the Massachusetts General Hospital for training in internal medicine, to the National Institute of Health for training and research in Cardiology, to London as a Senior Fulbright-Hays Scholar at Guy’s Hospital (University of London), back to Cornell as Gladys and Roland Harriman Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, to SUNY Downstate as Chief of Cardiology and Chairman of Medicine. Since 2008, he has also served as the chairman of The Howard Gilman Institute for Heart Valve Disease and of the Schiavone Cardiovascular Translational Research Institute at SUNY Downstate Medical University.

“Teaching can't be just a presentation of facts, because today’s “facts” are no longer going to be accepted within ten years. They'll be superseded by newer or more correct facts,” says Dr. Borer. “So teaching to present data is not really a useful goal. What is important is to teach problem-solving techniques to identify facts.”

Dr. Borer’s most recent investigations center on prognostication strategies in patients with heart valve diseases and evaluation of drugs and devices for heart failure.

“When I was at the NIH, we considered ourselves the best clinical doctors because we were the best researchers, because we were the best clinical doctors, because we were the best researchers, and around and around,” says Dr. Borer. “Real doctors learn how to solve problems. Your education doesn't stop when you finish school.”

