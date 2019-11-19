Love Always Design Co Announces Launch of The Whimsical Wonder Collection

Krystal Moran, owner and creator Ice Blue Snowflake Bracelet Set Wall hanger to display cards, photos, jewelry and more!

Handmade Business Solves Need for Jewelry that Goes with Every Outfit While Creating Excitement Over Fun Mail

This assortment of handcrafted bracelets and home decor truly embodies the feelings of ah and wonder we all desire during the holiday season. It’s full of sparkles, warm neutrals, and jolly colors” — Krystal Moran, Owner of Love Always Design Co

GOODYEAR, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love Always Design Co is the handmade business created by Krystal Moran, a woman like most. She's a yoga pant wearing mom, an always too busy to sit down wife, and a continuous survivor of depression and anxiety. Founded in 2019, Love Always Design Co is an up and coming female-owned jewelry and home décor business. This company offers a wide range of products designed to delight from the moment an order is placed through its arrival and unpackaging. LADC’s mission is to provide products that offer versatility and allow the receiver the opportunity to take pleasure in the excitement of opening fun mail!

Positive Customer Impact

Many Lovelies (that’s the term of endearment they’ve given their supporters), have already taken advantage of the limited-edition bracelet sets from The Whimsical Wonder Collection. The Whimsical Wonder Collection will help their Lovelies make the outfit, the gift, or the holiday season altogether, memorable. “I get compliments on these bracelets all the time…” said one Etsy buyer, “Not only are the quality and colors of the bracelets amazing, but I’m dying over this packaging.”

The Collection

The Whimsical Wonder Collection was designed to solve the Lovelies need for winter jewelry that’s as versatile as they are. These bracelets look great whether they’re being worn with yoga pants and a sweater while out running errands, or with a cocktail dress and heels for a night out. Love Always Design Co’s commitment is to keep up with individuals on the go by crafting high quality bracelets that compliment any outfit. The Whimsical Wonder Collection is available now at www.LoveAlwaysDesignCo.com

Love Always Design Co is for the grown ups who still crave an experience that goes beyond just purchasing a product. Every order comes standard with fun packaging and surprise goodies, making it an excellent option for gift buying. Check out their online shop and get your piece of the wonder before their shop sells out!



