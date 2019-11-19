Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

In the mobile backend as a service (BaaS) market, BaaS delivers hosted cloud computing architecture for advanced mobile applications, providing software developers with the capability to connect their app's cloud storage and application program interfaces. Companies striving to employ off-premise servers can easily connect their application’s backend resources to a Mobile backend as a service (BaaS) product. This advanced service reduces a software developer's requirement to design complex backend infrastructure. Mobile backend as a service (BaaS) is incredibly scalable, as organizations are not required to modify their hosting potentials as expansion occurs.

The market report provides an extensive overview of the global Mobile backend as a service (BaaS) market and predicts the future of the market for the forecast year 2025. These serviced have immense potential to attract a large number of end-user IT organizations. The market report covers market dynamics, including market drivers, growth restraints, and challenges. The report highlights some potential market driving aspects, including improved efficiency of MBaaS services and increased demand for advanced database architecture & efficient data processing capabilities. Rising inclination towards cloud technology and cloud-based services is expected to drive the service demand during the forecast period.

The global Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market is extremely agile and dynamic and includes several emerging and well-established market players. The competitive nature of the market compels the market players to adopt conduct R&D and product innovation practices to sustain in the market. The market report provides detailed insight into the competitive landscape of Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market and includes data on business outlook, revenue, and market share of the market participants. The report further highlights several potential opportunities and challenges that the market players may encounter during the forecast period.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Oracle Corporation

Cloudmine

IBM Corporation

Kony

Kinvey

Microsoft Corporation

Built.Io

Anypresence

KII Corporation

Appcelerator

Parse

Feedhenry

Market Segmentation

To analyse the growth of the Global Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market, the market researchers have considered some critical segments, including product types, application areas, and regional markets. Android, iOS, Blackberry, and Windows Operating System are some primary product types mentioned in the Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market report. The primary application areas covered in the Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market report include-

Data and application integration

Identity and access management Usage analytics

Support and Maintenance Service

The report on global Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market includes data on present market trends and future growth prospects. Also, the report includes a comprehensive data about revenue, market share, and growth rate of each market segment.

Regional Overview

The report covers details on the regional outlook of global Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market. Several regional and international markets have been analysed by market analysts and the details are mentioned in the Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market report. The regional analysis of global Mobile Backend as a service market (Base) has been conducted based on several crucial factors. These factors include regional product demand, regional market drivers and restraints, and regional market revenue, shares, and growth rate. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are the main regional markets discussed in Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market report and are expected to drive the market growth.

Industry News

Once just a common open-source Java library, Amazon Web Services' Amplify has now been expanded as a full-fledged AWS mobile application development platform. Mobile application development projects encounter several potential complexities and challenges. To deal with such complications, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has widened its support, capabilities, and offerings in the mobile-backend-as-a-service (MBaaS) area by performing modifications into its popular Amplify platform.

……Continued

