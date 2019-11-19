Global Office Presentation Material Market 2019 Analysis, Trend, Opportunities and Growth Forecast to 2025

“Office Presentation Material - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Market Overview

Office presentation materials include planning boards, wall boards, white boards, flipcharts and accessories, calendars, and year planners that are used on a regular basis in offices. They include merchandise used on an everyday basis, such as pens; pencils; markers/highlighters; business cards; envelopes; adhesives; files and folders; post-it notes; staples; paper clips; and equipment such as binders, punches, laminators, and staplers. This equipment is a vital part of everyday business activity.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Office Depot

Staples

Antalis

Avery Dennison

Exacompta Clairefontaine

United Stationers

UPS store

Based on the product definition provided by the market survey report, all office presentation materials, such as planning boards, wallboards, whiteboards, flipcharts and accessories, calendars, and year planners that are used on a regular basis in offices make up for the total volume of market offerings. It also includes other office stationery and electronic gadgets used to aid the presenter in all meetings and presentations. Though these are nowadays used in a wide range of scenarios and settings, they aim at providing convenience to both the viewers and the presenters. This equipment are an integral part of the office presentation material market and aid everyday business activity.

The expansions that occur at corporate levels involve a lot of planning, presentation, and execution. With the number of enterprises aiming to expand their businesses, the demand for office presentation materials market will see a major upsurge in the coming years. Apart from the ease of work, these materials also help in effective communication and in maintaining business standards. The global office presentation material market study covers the market scenario and status in terms of the market share, future patterns, development rate, and marketing channels. The forecast period for this particular study is 2019-2025.

The report aims to strategically analyse the market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The key strategic developments in the global office presentation material market have been covered under the research which includes the SWOT examination, R&D, M&A with respect to the key players. The other aspects, such as agreements and deals, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors functioning in the market on a global and regional scale are also provided.

Market Segmentation

The report gives a segmented view of the entire market by identifying the main market components based on the product types in the market offerings and the major applications for each of these products based on the end-users. The growth rate in terms of production, consumption, and sales for each of these segments covered has been presented.

The office presentation materials market segments by type have been given as:

Paper goods

Electronic goods

Plastic goods



Based on nature and the product class they belong to, the use of each of these for different purposes have been taken into consideration while studying the segments.

The market segments by major applications have been divided as:

Office building

School

Hospital

Government organization

Other



Regional Overview

The report offers the market rate of growth, size, and forecasts at the regional level for the geographic areas of North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India while categorizing the production, apparent consumption, export and import of the market offerings. Additionally, the regional analysis provides the global market size of the main players in every region. With this, the report provides the business data on the leading players regarding their manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue, and market share in the official presentation material market. The factors regarding the market segments that also affect the industry dynamics are also examined by this report. This analysis report helps identify the key growth sectors of the global market based on end-users.

Industry News

3M, a leading innovator for a vast array of consumer and commercial products and materials, with the collaboration between 3M Visual Systems Division, 3M's Design Center of Excellence and Pininfarina Extra, the industrial design division of the Pininfarina Group, considered the international name in Italian industrial design had launched a collection of digital projectors bringing leading-edge design and styling to the projector category. The projectors with their soft ergonomic design, light materials, and simple elegant colours are aimed at domestic and enterprise use for meetings and presentations.

