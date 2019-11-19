Auto Soldering Machine 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Soldering is a critical step in electronics manufacturing. Even though it has various other uses, one of the most prominent one in today's world is its use in creating electronic circuits. Soldering is used to fix the multiple chips, capacitors and resistors onto the circuit board. However, doing this without automation is a time-consuming and laborious process. Auto soldering machines are used to bridge this gap. It can solder a predetermined circuit at great speed with high accuracy.



The increase in the demand and prevalence of electronics has also led to an increase in the need for auto soldering machines. These machines come in various forms. They are used in industries as well as laboratories. The professional survey conducted by GlobalInfoResearch provides a comprehensive overview of the global market for auto soldering machines. The report uses tables and figures to illustrate how the market has evolved over the period 2014 to 2018.



The survey spans various manufacturers, regions, types and applications of the auto soldering machines. The report also lists the current market trends, identifies the driving forces and uses both of these along with the history to predict the growth rate for the period 2019 to 2024. The information in the professional market survey is accurate and insightful. The key players in the market can use this to their advantage in numerous ways. It can help them identify their weaknesses and competitors. It can also point to the regions where they should market more aggressively for future gains.

Key Players

Kurtz Ersa

Farnell

DDM Novastar Inc

SEHO

Sumitron

Pillarhouse

PS Automation

Vitronics Soltec

ACE Production Technologies

Blundell Production Equipment

EBSO Manncorp

JUKI Automation

Manncorp

Nordson Corporation

SMTnet

Segmentation

The auto soldering machine market is segmented on the basis of manufacturers, type and application. Each segmentation is then studied to understand how the revenue, production market share and growth rate differ within the segment.

Single Channel, Dual Channel, and Multi-Channel are the types of auto soldering machines covered by the survey. Both industrial, as well as lab applications, are also covered.

Regional Analysis

The market is also segmented geographically to provide a complete and thorough picture. The segmentation results in the following regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa. A few representative countries are selected within each region for the survey. Each region has characteristics that are unique to the region.



By analysing the regional auto soldering machine market, key players can identify their competitors, areas that need more attention, the regions that will attract more sales in the future and the challenges in each region. All this information is invaluable to the marketing team and upper management of the key manufacturers.

Industry News

Auto soldering machines are constantly being upgraded to improve their efficiency and accuracy. Since these are mostly used for mass-producing electronics, a small error can have dire consequences. The use of robotics to reduce such errors is constantly leading to better products.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion



