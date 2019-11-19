Protocol Conversion Gateway Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

Different devices make use of different network protocols. Hence, to ensure uniformity and lossless data transmission during communication, it is important to have a protocol converter in place. A protocol conversion gateway is responsible for automatically converting one protocol to another to provide seamless communication between devices.

The demand for protocol conversion gateway has increased with the deeper penetration of technology across various industries and the increased usage of devices or applications. Further, the advent of technologies like IoT, which require devices to communicate with each other to offer interoperability hikes the demand for protocol conversion gateways.

Key Players

Intel

Huawei Investment & Holding

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Cisco Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

TE Connectivity

Advantech

Dell

Microchip Technology

Notion

Helium Systems

Samsara Networks

Beep

Estimote

Segmentation

Based on the type of protocol conversion gateways, the industry can be divided as:

E1/Ethernet Protocol Converter

The E1/Ethernet Protocol Converter is a high-performance network bridge that converts E1 protocol into Ethernet protocol. As a result, you can have high-speed LAN to WAN conversion.

Fieldbus Based Protocol Converter

Further, based on the usage and application, the report also monitors the prevalence of protocol conversion gateways in industrial control, telecommunication, and other areas of usage.



Regional Analysis

For the purpose of this report, the following geographical regions were observed and analyzed:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

It was observed that while North America leads the market currently, the Asia-Pacific region, especially China and India, are expected to grow at a rapid pace and may even overtake North America. This growth is a result of the increased consumption of home automation systems and wearable devices.

Industry News

SWIFT recently announced a strategic tie-up with R3 to release GPI Link. This GPI Program shall be created with the motive of permeating through the eCommerce market and other online trading platforms. Further, the GPI platform shall be open and interoperable, thereby allowing R3 platforms to settle payments and carry out transactions using the GPI-linked banks. This project is said to be outlined in line with the ISO standards and complies with APIs and SWIFT protocol.



Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion



