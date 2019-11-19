Rhianne Weghnnar Releases New Art Collection, Fresh From the Field

Equestrians are chomping at the bit for a convenient and chic printable art collection illustrated for the horse obsessed.

RED DEER, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist and Illustrator, Rhianne Weghnnar is releasing the brand new Fresh from the Field printable art collection. Each stylish, black and white print comes in five frameable sizes, with custom colour editing available! This timeless art print line is expected to create a buzz in the horse community as this is Weghnnar’s first line consisting of witty, minimalist elements that coordinate with current trends.Weghnnar is known for helping equestrians to express their horsey selves through art for their homes and stables. Now, for the first time, she has created an entire series of contemporary and timeless equine quotes and images. The Fresh from the Field collection will be released on November 26, 2019.The collection will be exclusively sold on the Etsy shop etsy.com/shop/RhianneWeghnnar where limited edition products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season. With prices ranging from $8 per print to $80 for the entire 12 piece collection, Fresh from the Field is affordable and an excellent gift for the horsey set.Rhianne Weghnnar is excited to welcome her fans to the delightfully equestrian art collection they’ve been requesting!For more information about Fresh from the Field or for an interview with Rhianne Weghnnar, please write to info@rhianneweghnnar.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.About the ArtistI have loved horses ever since I was a little girl and was able to start Pony Club at age nine. I have been riding ever since. I’ve worked as a groom at Spruce Meadows, coached light horse 4-H, and instructed therapeutic riding lessons.I started designing Fresh from the Field at a time when illustration had become an all-consuming passion. I had been an Art student and dabbler for a good decade before then, but by 2018 it was a full-blown obsession.In Fresh from the Field I combine my love of horses and art with a minimalist aesthetic. This collection was designed to transform one’s space so that it is elevated and clearly equestrian without being too cutesy. I strive to capture a sense of wit, fun, and playfulness in my art and illustration work.Currently, I only offer digital downloads but hope to offer fine art prints, stickers and paper goods, home accessories, and clothing in the new year!Social MediaInstagram: www.instagram.com/rhianneweghnnar/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/RhianneWeghnnar



