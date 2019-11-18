THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2019

One Minutes (15 per side) House Amendment to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 3055 — Further Continuing Appropriations Act, 2020, and Further Health Extenders Act of 2019 (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule) The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Appropriations. Postponed Suspension (1 Vote) H.R. 5084 – Improving Corporate Governance through Diversity Act of 2019 (Rep. Meeks – Financial Services)



