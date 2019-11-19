Organic Initiative Research Discovers What Matters for Tampon and Pad Products

Oi provides a full range of feminine hygiene products, including tampons, pads and a form-fitting cup.

Hint . . . a product that is reliable, won’t embarrass them, and doesn’t feel bulky

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research conducted by Organic Initiative (Oi) shows that what people with periods want in organic feminine hygiene products is simple: 1) don’t ever embarrass me and, 2) the product better be comfortable. In short, people want assurances the feminine hygiene products they choose work effectively.

The research also showed that many women still don’t know what is in their tampons and pads. When they found out many brands contained synthetics and that the cotton was sprayed with chemicals, respondents were shocked.

Oi manufactures 100% certified organic cotton tampons and pads, and an innovative, form-fitting cup. The company launched in New Zealand and quickly became the fastest-growing organic feminine hygiene brand in the country. It has removed over 30 million tampons and pads made from non-biodegradable synthetics from the environment.

Oi has become one of the top names in the category in the U.S. since its launch in 2018. The product is now in more than 12,000 retailers nationwide, including Walmart, CVS, H-E-B, and Amazon.

“We know that a growing number of people with periods are interested in products that are organic and more earth-friendly,” said Helen Robinson, CEO of Oi and the former head of Microsoft in New Zealand. “People want to take simple steps to save the environment. But it can’t be at the expense of reliability and comfort. Step one for us is to educate consumers on how great today’s organic products are. Step two is to assure them they can have it all…comfort, safety, and an environmentally friendly product.”

Oi conducted independent research with 560 respondents age 18 to 55, plus 4 focus groups, who had purchased feminine hygiene products in the past 30 days. Surveys were balanced for generation, income, and geography.

At the top on the list of priorities were safety and comfort, with price coming in a close third. The research also showed that most consumers don’t know what’s in their tampons and pads (because the large manufacturers don’t print ingredients on the label). When informed of Oi’s ingredients, 94 percent said they strongly or somewhat agreed that organic tampons and pads would be better for the environment. Also, 85 percent strongly or somewhat agreed that organic cotton was better for their health.

The survey then asked what respondents thought was stopping people from switching to biodegradable organic cotton tampons and pads. Respondents noted that consumers needed more education about what’s in their product as well as the impact non-organic tampons and pads have on their bodies and the environment. Those surveyed were also surprised to learn that because of the synthetics used, the average tampon or pad takes up to 500 years to biodegrade. However, even with that knowledge, they still wanted assurance that organic cotton worked before considering.

“I understand that consumers need assurance that their period products are safe and effective,” said Robinson. “Organic cotton is one of the most naturally absorbent, breathable, and comfortable products on the planet. We conducted a lot of research during our development phase and discovered that cotton absorbs 27-times its weight in liquid. It’s an amazing fiber and a super effective and comfortable product for feminine hygiene.”

Cotton is also non-irritating. Many women who are unable to use traditional tampons or pads made with chemicals and synthetics can easily tolerate organic cotton products and report what a game-changer Oi is for them.

Oi also addresses the issue of affordability by making the product accessible to a broad range of consumers. Oi is sold in stores like Walmart that emphasize everyday low prices.

For more information about Oi, visit www.oi4me.com – #changeyourworldthismonth

About Organic Initiative

Organic Initiative (Oi) is a New Zealand-originated company focused on removing plastic, synthetics, and chemicals from hygiene products. Oi’s range delivers premium, organic, healthy, and yet affordable women’s sanitary products. Oi’s tampons, pads, and liners are certified organic by BioGro and the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and can be found in mass retail, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as online. For more information, see www.oi4me.com.

