Barry Gordon Joins Guardian Capital LP as Head of Retail Asset Management

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital Group Limited (“Guardian”) (TSX:GCG) (TSX:GCG.A) announces that effective today, 18th November 2019, Barry Gordon has joined its investment management subsidiary, Guardian Capital LP, as Managing Director and Head of Retail Asset Management. Mr. Gordon will be located in Guardian’s Toronto office.



Mr. Gordon brings an unparalleled breadth of knowledge to his new position, with over 20 years of experience as a retail asset management executive in Canada, and a proven track record of being innovative and adaptive within a dynamic and competitive marketplace. Throughout his career, he has been a successful builder in numerous asset classes, including originating successful investment vehicle solutions targeting demand from retail advisors. Barry’s recruitment provides Guardian with an accomplished retail executive, with expansive knowledge and relationships throughout the financial services sector.

“We are very pleased to have someone of Barry’s experience joining our Asset Management business, and look forward to his contributions. His energy and passion for building solutions to serve the needs of financial advisors is a welcome addition to our Group,” said George Mavroudis, Guardian’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

For further information, contact:

Angela Shim

Telephone: (416) 947-8009

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited is a diversified financial services company founded in 1962. Guardian operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. As of September 30, 2019, Guardian had $30.2 billion of assets under management and $19 billion of assets under administration. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio, which had a fair market value of $664 million at September 30, 2019. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and Guardian is currently celebrating 50 years as a listed company. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com



