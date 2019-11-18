NIDEK Inc. Launches the YC-200 and YC-200 S plus in the USA

NIDEK YC-200 S plus Graphic

New YAG and SLT laser systems offer exact targeting and precise treatment

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NIDEK is pleased to announce that the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has issued 510(k) Clearance for the YC-200 Ophthalmic YAG Laser System. The YC-200 includes the S plus model for Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (SLT). With FDA clearance, the YC-200 and YC-200 S plus are now commercially available in the USA.The YC-200 / YC-200 S plus is the advanced successor to the YC-1800 laser. The YC-200 / YC-200 S plus laser builds on the popularity and technology of the YC-1800 by incorporating newer optical designs, engineering and software advances to ensure precise targeting of pathology, while ensuring efficacious treatments and enhancing surgeon visualization of laser delivery.The optical system improvements optimize resolution and contrast. An expanded focal depth and natural-colored bright LED illumination provide unparalleled views of the pathology and treatment. Two rotatable aiming beams for YAG mode and a parfocal aiming beam for SLT mode help the surgeon accurately target pathology.NIDEK has included YAG laser system enhancements to the YC-200 / YC-200 S plus that achieve 1.6 mJ plasma threshold in air*. These enhancements allow for robust, homogeneous laser energy delivery. The YC-200 S plus offers an advanced SLT mode that includes SLT-NAVI, which is an intuitive display of the real-time progress of laser treatment. An ergonomic design and optimized working distance minimize surgeon fatigue.“The suite of technologies incorporated in the YC line of lasers allows surgeons to treat pathology with greater precision.” says Motoki Ozawa, President and CEO of NIDEK CO., LTD. “The optical and software advances that we have incorporated in the YC lasers ensure safe and efficacious treatments that are delivered ‘Right on the Mark’.”*A plasma threshold of 1.6 mJ is achieved in ordinary room conditions (in-house data).For more info about the NIDEK YC-200 and YC-200 S plus, please visit: https://usa.nidek.com/yc-200-s-plus-yc-200/ About NIDEKFounded in Gamagori, Japan in 1971, NIDEK continues to be a global leader in research and development, design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic equipment. The United States subsidiary based in Silicon Valley, California, provides sales and service for ophthalmic lasers, refractive lasers, and many advanced diagnostic devices.Contact:NIDEK Inc.2040 Corporate CourtSan Jose, CA 95131info@nidek.comCaution: U.S. Federal Law restricts this device to sale, distribution, and use by or on the order of a physician or other licensed eye care practitioner. Specifications may vary depending on circumstances in each country. Specifications and design are subject to change without notice.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.