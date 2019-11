BRP Group, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on Monday, December 2, 2019

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions, announced today that it will report its third quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Monday, December 2, 2019.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 PM ET on that day. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 451-6152 (toll-free) or (201) 389-0879 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on BRP’s investor relations website at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com .

A replay will be available following the end of the call through Monday, December 16, 2019, by telephone at (844) 512-2921 (toll-free) or (412) 317-6671 (international), passcode 13696964. A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com for one year following the call.

About BRP

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions. BRP represents over 400,000 clients across the United States and internationally, with over 40 offices in four states. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Investor Relations

(813) 259-8032

IR@baldwinriskpartners.com

PRESS CONTACT

Rachel Carr

Baldwin Risk Partners

(813) 418-5166

Rachel.carr@baldwinriskpartners.com

