Elliott Charles Named Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at CSU

November 18, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, IL – Chicago State University President Zaldwaynaka Scott, Esq. announced today the hiring of Elliott Charles as the University’s Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. Charles has more than 14 years of intercollegiate athletics experience, including leadership positions at Clemson University and Florida A&M University.

Charles will join Chicago State on December 16, 2019. He will succeed Eric Hyman, who served as the Interim Director of Intercollegiate Athletics for the past few months.

“Elliott rose to the top as a candidate in our search for AD”, said Zaldwaynaka Scott, Esq., President of Chicago State University. “He understands the intercollegiate athletic program needs of our university and is passionate about his approach to student academic success and excellence.”

Charles comes to Chicago State after two years at Clemson University, a Division 1, Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) program, with 256 employees, 19 sports and 500 student athletes. As Associate Director for Compliance Services at Clemson, he is responsible for day-to-day operations of the department with direct oversight of compliance and student services for athletics. He is a faculty member in the Athletic Leadership Program in Clemson’s College of Education.

“I’m so happy for this opportunity for Elliott, as he has worked tirelessly to serve our athletic department and university”, said Jim Clements, President of Clemson University. “While we’re sad to see him and his family leave Clemson, we know Chicago State is getting a great new Athletic Director, and I’m excited to follow Elliott’s career in the future. I wish him the best of luck leading the Cougars."

Prior to Clemson University, Charles served as Deputy Director of Athletics at Florida A&M University, Associate Director of Athletics for Compliance at the University of South Florida, Assistant Director of Athletic Compliance at University of Alabama and the Assistant Commissioner for Compliance in the Mid-American Conference.

Charles holds an MBA from Northern Illinois University and a master’s degree in Sports Management from Illinois State University. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Management from the University of South Florida. He and his wife, Stormie, are proud parents of two children.

“I would like to thank President Scott for the opportunity to serve Chicago State University,” said Charles. “I have been a proud member of the Clemson Tiger family and will be forever grateful to have been part of such a rich tradition of student success and service to the community. My family and I are excited to join Cougar Athletics while ushering in our championship era.”

What They’re Saying About Elliott Charles:

Shoshanna Engel, Associate AD/Compliance/Deputy Title IX Coordinator, Georgia Tech: “Elliott Charles is an outstanding choice to lead Chicago State Athletics! Elliott's thoughtful approach, commitment to the student-athlete experience, and advancing with a foundation of integrity complement his experience as he takes the helm at Chicago State. He will undoubtedly lead the Cougars into a new era of excellence and accomplishment, empowering a sense of pride in the student-athletes, coaches & staff, campus community, and supporters at-large.”

Matthew Banker, Associate Athletic Director, University of Louisville: "Chicago State has landed a tremendous leader in Elliott Charles. Elliott has built his reputation in Division I circles as a thoughtful, consensus builder who is committed to the student-athlete experience. I am thrilled for Elliott and his family to come home to the Windy City and lead Cougar Athletics."

Milton Overton, Director of Athletics, Kennesaw State University: “I want to congratulate President Scott and Chicago State University in their selection of Elliott Charles to lead the Department of Athletics. Elliott is one of the most progressive, innovative, and strategic young athletic administrators I have had the pleasure of serving with. The Charles family values and has passion for student-athlete achievement and are synergistically aligned to build upon the success of Cougar Athletics for years to come.”

Randale L. Richmond, Sr. Associate Athletic Director, Old Dominion University: “I couldn’t be more excited for Elliott, his family, and the Chicago State community. Elliot is one of the most humble, intelligent, appreciative people I know. He’s people first, solution oriented, and has a real passion for helping others. I can’t wait to see the impact he has on that university, those student-athletes, and the community at large.”

Woody McCorvey, Associate AD of Football Administration: “Elliott Charles will do an outstanding job in his new appointed position as Athletic Director at Chicago State University. He did an outstanding job here at Clemson University as working as our Associate AD of Compliance Services. When Elliott came here, he coordinated and made improvements to implement policy changes within the department of compliance. Prior to him coming here, he already had vast experience in overall development of athletic departments at other universities. There is no doubt in my mind that he will create positive relationships with all of the student athletes, staff, and teams there at Chicago State. Also, he will balance and promote a competitive atmosphere and give the student athletes a great educational athletic environment. He is passionate about athletics and possesses really good management and communication skills. I wish him the very best in his new endeavor.”

Craig Angelos, Deputy Director of Athletics - Temple University: “Elliott has one of the great young minds in the industry. His creative thinking coupled with his ability to provide strategic solutions made him a very valuable asset and an invaluable leader. He is just plain smarter than most of us in the industry. He has great demeanor that people like being around. This allows him to build a solid relationship with faculty, staff, coaches, and most importantly, student athletes. Finally, his authentic approach towards supporting student athletes and their sports programs has insured success in their competition and in the classroom.”

Doug Woolard, Retired Athletic Director – University of South Florida: “Congratulations to Chicago State University, on hiring Elliott Charles as its Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. With this hire they have acquired one of the most well respected young athletic administrators in college athletics whom has great perspective within winning programs. He takes great pride in serving University communities with integrity. He has a student-centered approach and is forward-looking. Elliott cultivates relationships with coaches and is an excellent consistent communicator.”

Mark Harlan, Director of Athletics - University of Utah: “Elliott is a strategic thinker and a selfless leader. He has a tremendous work ethic and is passionate about the wellbeing of student-athletes. Chicago State has hit this hire out of the park.”

About Chicago State University

Chicago State University (CSU) is a public, comprehensive post-secondary institution that stands distinctively as one of the state’s oldest public universities, providing access to higher education for students of diverse backgrounds and educational needs. Founded in 1867, CSU is a nationally accredited university with five colleges- Health Sciences, Arts and Science, Business, Education, and Pharmacy – offering 31 undergraduate and 25 graduate degree-granting programs. Consistently evolving to reflect state-of-the-art trends in higher education, CSU prepares students for success in the twenty-first century. For more information, please visit www.csu.edu.

