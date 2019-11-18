NEW This Year! OPEN MINDS Announces Summit On New Models For Primary Care, Behavioral Health, & Social Service Integration Only At The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has announced a new and highly anticipated executive summit, The OPEN MINDS Integration Summit: New Models For Primary Care, Behavioral Health, & Social Service Integration, which will be held on February 12, 2020 from 8:00 am – 3:30 pm the day before The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute.

The OPEN MINDS Integration Summit: New Models For Primary Care, Behavioral Health, & Social Service Integration is designed to help organizations across the country ensure their teams are prepared for implementing and supporting integration models and have all the required competencies needed for success.

During this summit, executives will learn about the integration efforts of provider organizations serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex needs, including opportunities and challenges. Attendees will also gain a thorough understanding of the key competencies organizations need for integration models of the future, including leadership, organizational infrastructure, and financial management. Lastly, attendees will hear about what tools are needed for consumer access and successful engagement.

John F. Talbot, Ph.D., Senior Associate, OPEN MINDS will lead the Summit. Dr. Talbot has more than 30 years’ experience in all aspects of health care, including upper management, consultation, education, direct clinical work, and serving as the president of a non-profit board. Prior to his current role, Dr. Talbot served as an Executive Vice President for OPEN MINDS for eight years and provided consultation, training and operational assistance to behavioral health providers, nonprofit organizations, and managed care organizations across the country.

“In an era of the increased utilization value based reimbursement models and a growing focus the needs of populations with multiple, complex needs, and this seminar will provide the most up-date discussion of these emerging models and “real world” case studies,” says Dr. Talbot, “Join us for a timely and exciting session!”

Registration for this one-of-a-kind program is limited. Any executive purchasing an All-Access Institute Pass to The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute has access to this summit. Individual registrations for the summit are available for $300. Learn more about registration options at https://performance.openminds.com/register/.

The institute will return to the Sheraton Sand Key Resort in Clearwater Beach, Florida and will focus on giving executives the performance management tools they need to build a strategy for innovation in a complex market.

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

