LogMeIn Announces General Availability of full GoTo suite in Australia

Addition of new Unified Communications and Collaboration offerings, GoToConnect and GoToRoom, deliver on LogMeIn’s international expansion strategy following recent EMEA launch

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. , (NASDAQ:LOGM) today announced the general availability of its Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) product, GoToConnect , and video conferencing room solution, GoToRoom , in Australia. With this launch, all GoTo products, including market-leading solutions GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar, will be available Australia – facilitating greater workplace collaboration and increased productivity across organizations. This launch follows the general availability of the full GoTo Suite in the UK, Germany and Ireland , announced in September.



GoToConnect

Available now, GoToConnect is a workplace collaboration solution that provides one simple, seamless and reliable platform for voice, video and mobile. It comes with over 100 features designed to boost user productivity while simplifying management for IT teams, removing friction from both front- and back-end operations.

Launched earlier this year and recently named a Challenger in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide , GoToConnect combines the capabilities of the company’s Jive’s cloud VoIP phone systems with GoToMeeting’s web, audio and video conferencing in the one solution. After being rolled out in markets like the US, UK, Germany, Ireland and Brazil, the latest addition to the GoTo suite of UCC products will enable Australian users to collaborate seamlessly and effortlessly through a unified platform.

GoToRoom

With expected Australian availability next week, GoToRoom is an IT-friendly conference room solution that combines simple setup, best-of-breed video conferencing, and low administrative overhead. GoToRoom includes all the hardware needed to host or attend high quality video meetings through GoToMeeting with options for both huddle and medium-sized conference rooms

Through a new collaboration , GoToRoom will combine its easy-to-use, fast, and cost-effective system with Dolby’s best-in-class hardware solutions to turn huddle and conference rooms into high-end video enabled spaces.

When using GoToRoom, meeting attendees will be able to experience the spectacular audio delivered by Dolby Voice along with Dolby’s best-in-class, advanced video capabilities, no matter their location or device. The Dolby Voice® solution will help to revolutionise the GoToRoom experience by delivering natural, lifelike meetings, as conference rooms become more essential workspaces to collaborate with people inside and outside the office.

“Our goal is to support both end-users and IT leaders to work how, where and when they want. Our newest GoTo products allow customers to do just that whether it’s with our full UCC platform, GoToConnect, or an easy to set up and use room system with GoToRoom,” said Mark Strassman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of UCC at LogMeIn. “After launching these products earlier this year in the United States and then growing in to the EMEA region a few months ago, we saw Australia as a natural next step in our international expansion strategy. We are thrilled today to bring the reliability, security and power of GoTo to Australia to give IT leaders easy-to-manage tools from a single vendor, and employees access to voice, video, chat and in-room video conferencing so they can get work done in a way that works best for them.”



LogMeIn’s UCC portfolio supports over 28 million users a month and nearly 20 billion voice minutes per year. Enhancing this portfolio of solutions with GoToConnect and GoToRoom allows the company to bring together best-in-class meetings, rooms, voice and webinars to better meet the needs of modern businesses.

Seeking new channel partners in Australia

Looking to build upon the success of Jive’s long-running partner program in the United States and LATAM, and more recently EMEA, LogMeIn is currently growing its Partner Network in Australia. Prospective partners will be able to sign up now to sell all LogMeIn UCC products. For more information or to sign up please visit: www.goto.com/connect/partners

For more information on LogMeIn’s full GoTo UCC portfolio, visit: www.goto.com

About LogMeIn's Unified Communications and Collaboration Portfolio

A recognized market leader in Unified Communications and Collaboration, LogMeIn has the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of UCC solutions that create simpler, more intelligent ways for people to meet, connect, market, sell and train, to deepen relationships and drive better outcomes. These include award-winning products under the GoTo portfolio brand, such as GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, Grasshopper and Jive, as well as the recently announced GoToConnect and GoToRoom solutions. LogMeIn’s combined UCC products support over 28 million users per month, with over 1.5 billion conferencing minutes a month contributing to over 8 million meetings per month, and nearly 20 billion voice minutes per year.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

