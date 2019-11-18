When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Select varieties of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese are voluntarily being recalled due to the potential presence of pieces of red plastic and metal that may have been introduced during production. Consumption of hard or sharp foreign material could cause injury to teeth, mouth, throat, stomach or intestine tissues if swallowed.

The company discovered the issue when it was notified by a consumer of the presence of a piece of red plastic in a container of cottage cheese. There have been six consumer complaints and no reports of illness or injury related to this issue to date.

The following is being recalled:

Product Size Name of Product Packaging Description Case Unit Best When Used By Code Date Individual Package Best When Used By Code Date Individual Package UPC 16oz Breakstone's 2% Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese Plastic Cup, Plastic Lid, Shrink Band Dec102019 10 DEC 2019 W4 XX:XX 36-2158 0 21000 30053 2 24oz Breakstone's 4% Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese Plastic Cup, Plastic Lid, Shrink Band Dec102019 10 DEC 2019 W4 XX:XX 36-2158 0 21000 12285 1 24oz Breakstone's 4% Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese Plastic Cup, Plastic Lid, Shrink Band Dec102019 10 DEC 2019 W4 XX:XX 36-2158 0 21000 12284 4

Approximately 9,500 cases of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese is being recalled. No other sizes, varieties or code dates are included in this recall.

We deeply regret this situation and apologize to any consumers we have disappointed.

Consumers who purchased this product should not eat it and return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-866-572-3805 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, for a full refund.

This product was sent to retailers and distributors in the U.S and exported to Latin America and was produced and distributed by Kraft Heinz Foods Company.