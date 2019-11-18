Dr. Mark Fleckner Describes How Our Eyes Reveal Much About Our Overall Health

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mark Fleckner is a highly-trained Ophthalmologist in Garden City, New York. He regularly shares how our eyes provide us with symptoms that suggest the existence of some other health issues. Dr. Mark Fleckner expresses the importance of eye care and describes how it connects to our overall health.If you want to know how healthy you are, take a look at your eyes.During an eye exam, doctors check for clues of vision issues, eye health, and with it, the general health of the rest of the body.Board-certified ophthalmologist Dr. Mark Fleckner says that there are eye diseases that have no symptoms. As a result, you may have great vision but unhealthy eyes.The American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends that people have regular eye exams starting at age forty. Eye disease often starts after this age. The results of initial eye screening are how ophthalmologists will determine recommendations and follow-up exams.Those who have diabetes, other risk factors for eye disease, or additional vision issues should see an ophthalmologist sooner. They may be advised to have eye exams more often.Dr. Mark Fleckner recognizes that some patients are surprised to learn about possible health problems that go beyond the eyes. There can be signs of health issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or a thyroid condition.The reason these serious body health issues can be found during a routine eye exam is due to the eye being the only place in the body where doctors can noninvasively see blood vessels. Many illnesses like diabetes and hypertension affect the blood vessels, and physicians can spot diseases before patients are aware of it.“Certain symptoms affecting the eyes should not be ignored," says Dr. Mark Fleckner. A visit to an eye doctor is in order if you experience any of the following,1) Yellow eyes. A yellowing of the white part of the eye can be a symptom of hepatitis, a liver disease.2) Bulging eyes. If eyes suddenly appear to be bulging, it may be a sign of a thyroid problem. Bulging eyes can also be a manifestation of other diseases, such as a tumor behind the eye.3) Red or bloodshot eyes. Red eyes do not always mean you do not get enough sleep. They can be a sign of an over-active thyroid, allergy, or an eye infection.4) A sty or other growth on or near the eyelid. Any growth should be checked by a doctor. Particular eyelid or skin cancers can look like a sty or pimple.5) Dry eyes. This condition often affects people when they get older or experience hormonal changes. But dry eyes can also signal an autoimmune disease such as rheumatoid arthritis.6) Watery or tearing eyes. This can be a sign of corneal disease, a blocked tear duct, or an eyelash or lid problem.7) Double vision. When double vision occurs, it could be related to thyroid disease, a brain problem, a tumor, or another disease.8) Seeing halos around lights. Halos may indicate cataracts, glaucoma, corneal disease, or contact lens overuse.9) Dots and spots. People may see tiny objects that look like small dots, pieces of string, or amoeba-like objects. They can develop with aging. However, if they appear suddenly as hundreds of small black particles, it can be a sign of a retinal tear or detachment.By keeping your vision healthy, you can keep your body healthy too.To learn more about Dr. Mark Fleckner, visit http://drmarkfleckner.com/



